STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Microplastics from everyday items like water bottles disrupted liver cell function and damaged mitochondria, the energy-producing structures inside your cells

Even low doses of common plastics triggered oxidative stress, mitochondrial DNA damage, and abnormal cell growth in cultured human liver cells

The cellular cleanup process, known as autophagy, was activated, but the researchers said a late-stage blockade may indicate impaired cleanup

Real-world plastic fragments may help explain why results differed from studies using other types of plastic particles, highlighting how the plastics you encounter daily may matter

To reduce your exposure, avoid plastic in food storage and cookware, switch to natural fibers, and filter your water; to support mitochondrial function, eliminate vegetable oils from your diet

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Plastic pollution isn’t just an environmental issue — it’s become a biological one. You’re eating it, drinking it, and breathing it in. And while those particles are too small to see, they’re not too small to affect your health. Your liver is one of the first places these microscopic plastics land, and that’s a problem.

This organ is responsible for breaking down toxins, regulating blood sugar, producing vital proteins, and helping your body process fats. When it’s under constant assault, everything downstream, from your digestion to your hormones, starts to suffer. You might not feel it yet. Microplastic exposure doesn’t trigger obvious symptoms right away.

But behind the scenes, it may be damaging the very structures your body relies on for energy and repair. That damage starts at the cellular level, inside your mitochondria — the microscopic engines that keep you alive and functioning. When they go offline, everything else follows.

Let’s explore research that suggests how common microplastics interfere with your cellular energy, damage your liver’s internal balance, and trigger a stress response your body may not keep up with. Most importantly, I’ll show you what you can do to start protecting yourself right now.

How Microplastics Disrupt Your Liver and Drain Your Cellular Energy

In a study published in Particle and Fiber Toxicology, researchers looked at how two types of common microplastics — polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) — affect cultured human liver cells over three days. These weren’t lab-made beads. They were actual particles extracted from everyday plastic items like water bottles, ground into tiny pieces small enough to slip into cells. The goal was to simulate the kind of plastic exposure you get in real life and see what it does to your body at the cellular level.

Figure 1. Researchers exposed cultured human liver cells to polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate plastic particles for three days.

Instead of dying, liver cells started multiplying too fast — When liver cells came into contact with the plastic particles, they didn’t shut down. They actually started growing faster.* That sounds harmless or even good, but it’s not. Uncontrolled cell growth is a red flag. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s a sign that the cells are under stress and not functioning normally. This kind of response can lead to problems like abnormal tissue growth or even cancer if it continues long term. And this happened at the lowest concentration the researchers tested.

The cells showed signs of high oxidative stress — Once the plastic particles were added to the cells, they triggered a spike in reactive oxygen species (ROS). Think of ROS like sparks flying inside your body. Too many sparks damage important parts of your cells, including membranes and DNA. In this study, the liver cells exposed to plastic lit up with warning signs — signs of oxidative stress.

Their energy production system was disrupted — Your mitochondria are the tiny power plants in every cell. They create the energy you need to think, move, and function. But in the cells exposed to microplastics, that power system started to fail. The researchers used a dye that shows how strong the mitochondria’s energy output is. The result? A notable drop. These cells were struggling to keep the lights on while also trying to handle plastic damage.

Even the mitochondria’s DNA got damaged — Mitochondria have their own unique DNA, which helps them run efficiently. In the plastic-exposed liver cells, that DNA showed reduced integrity. This was a sign that the cell’s most important machinery was under strain. Without intact mitochondrial DNA, your cells can’t produce energy, repair themselves, or carry out basic functions. It’s like trying to run a factory with no power and a broken instruction manual.

The Cleanup Crew May Fail Under Pressure

Normally, when your cells detect damage, they kick into a process called autophagy. That’s your body’s internal cleanup crew. It finds and breaks down damaged parts so new ones can be made. But in this case, the system may have jammed. While the cleanup signals turned on, the researchers noted that a blockade of the final step of breaking down the waste may indicate impaired cleanup.

Figure 2. Cleanup signals turned on in the exposed cells, and the researchers noted that a blockade of the final step may indicate impaired cleanup.

Blocking the cleanup system confirmed it was active — To confirm the cleanup process was active, scientists blocked its final step with a lab inhibitor. What happened next was telling: Cleanup markers rose. That confirmed that autophagy had been activated, and the researchers said a blockade at a late stage may indicate impaired cleanup. It could be like starting a dishwasher cycle that never drains.* The dirty water just builds up.

Microscope images revealed a visual mess inside the cells — Using fluorescent markers, the researchers were able to literally see more cleanup activity. Plastic-treated cells glowed more brightly than healthy ones — a sign that cleanup vesicles had increased. Over time, this internal mess may lead to even more stress, malfunction, and loss of control inside the cell.

Plastic from real-world sources may behave differently from synthetic beads — Unlike some earlier studies that used other types of plastic particles, this one used irregular fragments from PET bottles. These pieces were irregular in shape and possibly oxidized or carrying residual additives, which may resemble the plastic you’re exposed to in bottled water, household dust, and food packaging . The authors said these properties may influence how cells respond.

Multiple problems hit the cells all at once — The research showed several changes at once: oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced mitochondrial DNA integrity, and increased cleanup activity. The cell was under attack from every angle, and may have had little chance to recover or repair. For an organ like your liver, which is constantly working to detox your body, this kind of stress may not be sustainable.

Everyday plastic exposure may have real biological consequences — These weren’t exotic chemicals. The plastics used in this study are already in your water, food, and environment. That raises the possibility that your liver is dealing with this kind of damage on a regular basis. And as this study shows, a three-day exposure was enough to push these cultured cells into oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Figure 3. Several changes appeared at once in cultured liver cells exposed to plastic.

Natural Strategies to Eliminate Microplastics Are Being Explored

Studies are now looking at strategies to help the human body filter, trap, and eliminate microplastics before they can spread throughout your other systems. These methods may offer a multi-angle approach to help reduce your internal plastic load and support overall health. I’ve written a paper discussing these methods in detail, and while it is still under peer-review, I’ve provided the key findings below.

•Cross-linked psyllium could help eliminate microplastics — One key system that plays a role in removing microplastics from your body is your gut. A 2024 study showed that acrylamide cross-linked psyllium (PLP-AM) removed over 92% of common plastic types like polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from water.*

Because of its high swelling ability and sticky, gel-like texture, cross-linked psyllium could be adapted to work inside the gut, where it may trap plastic particles before they’re absorbed into the body. While the study was conducted in a water treatment setting, the results may also be relevant to human health.

Chitosan, a natural fiber derived from shellfish, also shows promise for clearing microplastics from the gut — An animal study published in Scientific Reports found that rats given a chitosan-enriched diet excreted about 115% of the polyethylene microplastics they were fed (a figure above 100% that the authors attributed to incomplete analysis of fecal samples), compared to just 84% in the control group.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This suggests that chitosan may help bind and eliminate plastic particles in the gut. However, while it’s generally considered safe and already used in supplements, people with shellfish allergies are advised to steer clear of it. Figure 4. In rats, a chitosan-enriched diet was linked to higher fecal excretion of polyethylene microplastics than a control diet. Psyllium and chitosan may work through physical adsorption, where hydrophobic (water-repelling) and electrostatic forces stick microplastic particles to the fiber, keeping them from being absorbed. However, one drawback with these binders is that they can also soak up nutrients if not timed carefully. Hence, they may need to be used strategically to provide the most benefit, such as ingesting them with processed or packaged foods, which are more likely to contain plastics.

Certain beneficial bacteria strains may help clear microplastics from the gut — A 2025 animal study found that two specific strains, Lacticaseibacillus paracasei DT66 and Lactiplantibacillus plantarum DT88, were able to bind to and eliminate tiny polystyrene particles in lab tests.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These probiotics were selected for their ability to adsorb plastic particles, making them easier to flush out. When combined with dietary fibers like psyllium and chitosan, the result could be a more effective and natural way to sweep microplastics out of the gut before they’re absorbed.

The liver also plays an essential role in clearing microplastics from the bloodstream — Specialized immune cells in the liver, known as Kupffer cells, are thought to help trap these foreign particles and route them into bile for elimination via the intestines. However, while this method may work on smaller plastics, larger ones can linger and build up, especially if your liver function is compromised. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To support this natural detox pathway, researchers are studying the use of compounds like ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) and its variant tauroursodeoxycholic acid (TUDCA), which stimulate bile production and may improve particle flow out of the liver.

Researchers are also looking at strategies to enhance autophagy to eliminate microplastics — Autophagy is your body’s natural cellular recycling system. Researchers are looking at compounds that can help promote this system, mainly rapamycin and spermidine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Rapamycin works by inhibiting the mTOR pathway, a nutrient-sensing mechanism that normally suppresses autophagy. When mTOR is turned off, cells ramp up their cleanup efforts, forming membranes that can collect and isolate plastic particles for breakdown or removal. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Meanwhile, spermidine is a naturally occurring polyamine found in foods that may enhance cellular resilience and support the clearance of toxic substances. In lab and animal studies, the combination of spermidine and rapamycin was reported to improve mitochondrial function and reduce oxidative stress caused by microplastics.

The table below summarizes these novel strategies to eliminate microplastics, including their mechanisms of action, how much testing has been done, and important safety considerations. It shows that although several different approaches may be needed, clearing plastics from your body naturally may be possible. Of course, reducing your exposure is still the ideal preliminary course of action.

How to Protect Your Liver and Mitochondria from Microplastic Damage

If microplastics are already damaging your liver cells at the cellular level, then waiting for regulators to fix the environment isn’t enough. You need to start removing the source of exposure and strengthening your body’s defenses today. These steps aren’t about detox gimmicks — they’re about supporting the internal energy systems your health depends on. Think of your liver like your body’s daily janitor. If it’s overworked, nothing else stays clean.

You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to make smart choices consistently. If you drink bottled water daily or cook with plastics, this is especially urgent. These steps are designed to reduce your exposure and support your mitochondrial function so your cells start working the way they were designed to. Here’s what I recommend you start doing right now:

Stop ingesting microplastics at home by changing how you store, heat, and consume food — Heating plastic, including when microwaving leftovers or leaving bottled water in a hot car, causes microplastics to leach into your food and drink. Toss the plastic storage containers and water bottles. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Switch to glass, stainless steel, or ceramic for everything you heat, drink from, or store food in. If you use a plastic coffee maker, consider upgrading to a glass or stainless steel French press or percolator. This one shift can significantly cut your daily exposure. Filter your water with a system that removes microplastics and chemical contaminants — Tap water, bottled water, and even many “purified” sources are already testing positive for microplastic particles. Use a high-quality water filtration system that removes particles down to the micron level. Look for a system that also filters out PFAS “forever chemicals” and heavy metals, both of which worsen mitochondrial stress. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For those renting or traveling, a high-quality countertop filter is still far better than doing nothing. If your water is hard, boiling it and filtering out any scale before use can reduce microplastics. Strengthen your mitochondria by getting rid of vegetable oils — If you want your mitochondria to recover from microplastic damage, stop feeding them toxins. The worst offenders are vegetable oils like canola, soy, corn, sunflower, safflower, and all “vegetable oil” blends. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published These oils are high in linoleic acid (LA), a polyunsaturated fat that can compromise your mitochondria and make your cells more vulnerable to stress. Replace them with tallow, ghee, or grass fed butter. If you’re cooking at home, this one swap alone could cut your LA intake significantly. Stop wearing and cooking with plastic to lower your exposure across the board — If you’re still using plastic cutting boards, cooking utensils, or wearing synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, or acrylic, you’re adding to your microplastic load every day. Those cutting boards shed plastic into your food, and synthetic clothes release fibers into your home and washing machine. Swap plastic boards for wood or glass, and choose stainless steel utensils. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published When it comes to clothes, opt for organic cotton, linen, or wool. For the synthetic pieces you already own, wash them less frequently, line dry when possible, and use a microfiber-catching laundry bag to trap loose fibers. These small steps help keep plastic out of your meals, your bloodstream, and the water supply. Consider natural progesterone in light of the hormonal effects of plastic exposure — Many plastics act like estrogen in your body, disrupting your hormonal balance and making it harder for your cells to function normally. If you’re dealing with symptoms like mood swings, weight gain, or chronic fatigue, you could be dealing with estrogen dominance. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Natural progesterone may help restore balance. It is thought to oppose the estrogenic effect of plastics and may help your body regain a healthier hormonal rhythm.

How to Use Progesterone

Before the detail that follows: Transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a prescription and a clinician’s supervision. What is described below is how it is used under that supervision. It is not a protocol to begin on your own, and progesterone is not a supplement you should self-dose — it is a hormone, and the right dose, the right timing, and whether it is appropriate at all depend on your own circumstances.

If you are pregnant, trying to conceive, on hormonal contraception or being treated for a hormone-sensitive condition, this needs a doctor before anything else.

It’s also important to understand that progesterone is not a magic bullet, and that you get the most benefit by implementing a Bioenergetic diet approach that allows you to effectively burn glucose as your primary fuel without backing up electrons in your mitochondria that reduces your energy production. My book, “Your Guide to Cellular Health: Unlocking the Science of Longevity and Joy,” covers this process in great detail.

Once you have dialed in your diet, an effective strategy that can help counteract estrogen excess is to take transmucosal progesterone (i.e., applied to your gums, not oral or transdermal), which is a natural estrogen antagonist. Progesterone is one of only three hormones I believe many adults can benefit from. (The other two are DHEA and pregnenolone.)

I do not recommend transdermal progesterone, as your skin expresses high levels of 5-alpha reductase enzyme, which causes a significant portion of the progesterone you’re taking to be irreversibly converted primarily into allopregnanolone and cannot be converted back into progesterone.

Ideal Way to Administer Progesterone

Please note that when progesterone is used transmucosally on your gums as I advise, the FDA believes that somehow converts it into a drug and prohibits any company from advising that on its label. This is why companies promote their progesterone products as “topical.”

However, please understand that it is perfectly legal for any physician to recommend an off-label indication for a drug to their patient. In this case, progesterone is a bioidentical hormone rather than a synthetic progestin, and the two have different safety profiles — the risks associated with progestins in the hormone therapy literature do not transfer straightforwardly to bioidentical progesterone.

That is not the same as being risk-free at any dose, however. Progesterone is sedating, can affect mood, and interacts with other medications, so the dose must be established in collaboration with the prescribing clinician.

Dr. Ray Peat has done the seminal work in progesterone and probably was the world’s greatest expert on progesterone. He wrote his Ph.D. on estrogen in 1982 and spent most of his professional career documenting the need to counteract the dangers of excess estrogen with low-LA diets and transmucosal progesterone supplementation.

He determined that most solvents do not dissolve progesterone well and discovered that vitamin E is the best solvent to optimally provide progesterone in your tissue. You just need to be very careful about which vitamin E you use, as many supplemental vitamin E products are synthetic and do not provide the form your body uses.

It is imperative to avoid using any synthetic vitamin E (alpha tocopherol acetate — the acetate indicates that it’s synthetic). Natural vitamin E will be labeled “d alpha tocopherol.” This is the pure D isomer, which is what your body can use.

There are also other vitamin E isomers, and you want the complete spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols, specifically the beta, gamma, and delta types, in the effective D isomer. Look for a label showing the full spectrum of tocopherols and tocotrienols in the D isomer form.

When it comes to application, my preferred approach is to dissolve either powdered or liquid progesterone in natural vitamin E — having established the dosing with your prescriber — and apply it directly to the gums. This transmucosal application allows for optimal absorption and use by the body.

There are also premade vitamin E-based progesterone products on the market. Just make sure they’re using natural vitamin E. The recommended time for application is 30 minutes before bed, as progesterone has an anti-cortisol effect and can increase GABA levels, promoting better sleep.

If you are a menstruating woman, you should take the progesterone during the luteal phase or the last half of your cycle, which can be determined by starting 10 days after the first day of your period and stopping the progesterone when your period starts. If you are a male or non-menstruating woman, you can take the progesterone every day for four to six months and then cycle off for one week.

This is what I have been personally doing for over a year with very good results. I am a physician so do not have any problems doing this. If you aren’t a physician, you should consult one before using this therapy, as transmucosal progesterone therapy requires a doctor’s prescription.

*These findings are from laboratory or animal research and may not directly apply to human health.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

FAQs About Microplastics and Mitochondria

Q: What did the study reveal about microplastics and liver health?

A: The study published in Particle and Fiber Toxicology found that two common microplastics triggered stress responses in cultured human liver cells. These plastics caused oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced mitochondrial DNA integrity, and changes in a cellular cleanup process called autophagy, even at the lowest concentration tested.

Q: Why are mitochondria so important, and how do plastics affect them?

A: Mitochondria are your cells’ power plants. They create the energy needed for your body to function. The study showed that microplastics disrupted mitochondrial function and reduced the integrity of their DNA. This can leave your cells low on energy and unable to repair themselves properly, which may increase long-term risk of disease and degeneration.

Q: Are real-world plastics more dangerous than synthetic lab-made ones?

A: This study did not directly compare them. The researchers used plastic fragments extracted from PET water bottles, which were irregular in shape and possibly oxidized. The authors said features like these may help explain why their results differed from earlier studies that used other types of plastic particles.

Q: How does microplastic exposure interfere with my body’s natural detox system?

A: Your liver relies on a process called autophagy to clear out damaged cell parts. The study found that microplastics triggered this cleanup response, and the researchers said a late-stage blockade may indicate impaired cleanup.

Q: What are the most effective ways to lower my microplastic exposure?

A: Start by eliminating heated plastic food containers, using a water filter that removes microplastics, and removing vegetable oils from your diet to protect mitochondria. Wear natural fibers like cotton and wool, and avoid plastic cutting boards and utensils. These daily actions can reduce your body burden and support long-term liver and cellular health.

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