Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Sep 8, 2025

Humanity faces a world filled with plastic pollution. Global plastic production has doubled in the last two decades. Microplastics can be found in various environmental compartments, such as oceans, rivers, lakes, soil, air, and even organisms. Scientists estimate that there are between 8 and 10 million metric tons of plastic in the oceans, some of which is consumed by fish and other wildlife. Microplastics have been detected in fruits and vegetables, plastic water bottles, the air, cosmetics, and household dust. Organs reported to be contaminated by microplastics and nanoplastics include the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory system, heart, skin, liver, kidneys, reproductive organs (testicles and placenta), and even the brain. The effects of microplastic pollution on these organs can include inflammation, oxidative stress, and altered organ function, causing a variety of health problems, including cancer, metabolic disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, and fertility issues.

Fetal exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals has been associated with abnormal development of reproductive organs in male infants, with an increased risk of metabolic disorders in childhood, and may be associated with the development of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children. Some of these chemicals have also been linked to lower sperm quality in men.

The harm posed by microplastics is compounded by bisphenol A, phthalates, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), polyaromatic hydrocarbons, insecticides, heavy metals, and antibiotics that can contaminate microplastics. Microplastics mimic hormones and disrupt the body's natural endocrine system, which is responsible for producing hormones that govern processes such as growth and development, metabolism, appetite, mood, and reproduction.

Micro- and nanoplastics can serve as a source of carcinogenic or mutagenic substances, potentially causing DNA damage that can lead to carcinogenesis, the development of cancerous tumors. Genotoxicity studies aim to investigate the effects of microplastics and associated chemicals on DNA integrity, chromosomal structure, and genomic stability using sensitive assays. Furthermore, prolonged environmental exposure to microplastics can have significant adverse effects on cancer patients, affecting both cancer and immune cells.

Younger people diagnosed with colon cancer and other gastrointestinal-related cancers may be linked to the ingestion of plastics and other chemicals.

The UCSF Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment also offers additional tips to help minimize exposure to toxic chemicals, such as those sometimes found in microplastics: TOXIC MATTERS: NEW AND IMPROVED!

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0929139322002839 (2023).---

https://www.cell.com/heliyon/pdf/S2405-8440(23)00503-0.pdf (2023).----

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(23)00467-X/fulltext (2023).--

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304389424006332 (2024).--

https://www.aamc.org/news/microplastics-are-inside-us-all-what-does-mean-our-health (2024),..

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2772906024004011 (2024).--

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10311-024-01734-2 (2024).--

https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4849245 (2024).--

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/13/3323 (2024).--

TOXIC MATTERS: NEW AND IMPROVED!

https://prhe.ucsf.edu/toxic-matters

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture