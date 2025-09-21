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Guillermou
Sep 21

Age-related diseases represent the greatest threat to public health. Aging is a degenerative, systemic, multifactorial, and progressive process, accompanied by a progressive loss of function and eventually leading to high mortality rates. Excessive levels of pro-oxidant and antioxidant species are classified as oxidative stress (OS) and result in damage to molecules and cells. OS plays a crucial role in the development of age-related diseases. Indeed, damage due to oxidation is largely dependent on inherited or acquired defects in redox-mediated enzymes. Molecular hydrogen (H₂) has recently been reported to function as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of several diseases related to oxidative stress and aging, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, cancer, and osteoporosis. Furthermore, H₂ promotes healthy aging, increases the number of beneficial microorganisms in the gut that produce more intestinal hydrogen, and reduces oxidative stress through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. This review focuses on the therapeutic role of H₂ in the treatment of neurological diseases. This review manuscript would be useful to understand the role of H₂ in redox mechanisms to promote healthy longevity.

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/12/5/988 (2023)

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