Serum Ferritin and GGT — Two Potent Health Indicators You Need to Know
Life insurance companies use it to predict early mortality, with great accuracy. Other studies link it to all causes of death - especially sudden cardiac death.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
By monitoring your serum ferritin (stored iron) and GGT levels and taking steps to lower them if they’re too high, you can avoid serious health problems
Virtually all adult men and postmenopausal women are at risk for iron overload due to inefficient iron excretion. Left untreated, it can contribute to cancer, heart disease, neurodegener…