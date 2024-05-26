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Waterwellness's avatar
Waterwellness
Jun 29, 2024Edited

First, I just want to say, I'm always intrigued by your work- so thank you. (I work in the digestive health arena), but a couple of statements in this article threw me a bit. The following statement seems misleading, particularly given your other articles that discuss the benefits of gram positive bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria. The statement in question - "Most beneficial bacteria are gram-negative, and they're called obligate anaerobes. They do not have LPS in their cell wall and hence will not produce endotoxin when they die off. "

My education and understanding is there are beneficial bacteria in both categories- gram negative and gram positive, just as there are detrimental in both categories, with lots of caveats. Regarding the LPS statement, perhaps I am reading it wrong, but it just seems incorrect. You state that gram negative bacteria do not have LPS in their cell wall and hence won't produce endotoxin, where in fact, LPS in the outer cell membrane is a fundamental characteristic of nearly all gram negative bacteria. Maybe because you are talking about Akkermansia muciniphila, which is gram negative and has been associated with more beneficial protective effects. Although Akkermansia m. is not associated with endotoxins, doesn't rule out the other gram negative bacteria that are. Or, maybe it's a typo??

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Guillermou
May 26, 2024

Akkermansia muciniphila is a gram-negative and anaerobic bacteria, a microorganism considered one of the "new generation probiotics". Akkermansia muciniphila has antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory and anti-obesity effects, among others. When A. muciniphila colonizes the intestine, its metabolites interact with the intestinal barrier, affecting host health by strengthening the intestinal barrier, regulating the metabolic functions of the intestinal and circulatory systems, and regulating immune functions. This action is the most prominent since in these diseases its relationship is inversely proportional to the concentration of this bacteria.

It has even been shown that this bacteria is found in higher concentrations in older people, while its concentration is reduced in people with inflammation or chronic diseases.

Thus, a lower abundance of Akkermansia has been found in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease, ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease, showing a clear relationship with intestinal immunity. In patients with acute appendicitis, its severity was inversely correlated with the amount of Akkermansia present. Likewise, it has been observed that the abundance of said bacteria is lower in individuals with psoriasis.

In addition to being related to beneficial effects on intestinal inflammation, the presence of Akkermansia muciniphila can mediate levels of hyperlipidemia and obesity. It has been observed that, in people with high weight and body mass index with high levels of cholesterol and blood glucose (fasting), the abundance of Akkermansia in the intestine is lower than that found in the intestine of people with weight and levels of normal cholesterol and glucose with link to weight loss and its multiple health benefits in obesity and type 2 diabetes.

In a meta-analysis it was reported that inulins, galactooligosaccharides (GOS) and polyphenols stimulate the growth of A. muciniphila) in the intestine. Furthermore, co-occurring microbial communities of A. muciniphila, such as Eubacterium hallii and Bacteroides, exhibited enhanced correlation with A. muciniphila

In a clinical study, it was observed that colonization of the intestine by the probiotic mixture based on Bifidobacterium longum and Lactobacillus rhamnosus increased the presence of Akkermansia muciniphila in the intestinal microbiota. Furthermore, Akkermansia muciniphila is also found in breast milk, transferring to the breastfed infant, which explains its appearance in the infant's intestine during the first stages of life.

The intake of prebiotics (substances resistant to digestion and fermentable by colonic bacteria) such as inulin stimulate the growth of said bacteria. Similarly, foods rich in polyphenols such as pomegranate, blueberry or procyanidins from apples or grapes and the intake of unsaturated fatty acids play an important role in the abundance and maintenance of normal levels of Akkermansia muciniphila in the intestinal microbiota. .

https://www.gutmicrobiotaforhealth.com/es/akkermansia-muciniphila-la-bacteria-que-podria-ayudar-a-combatir-el-sindrome-metabolico/ (2021).—

https://www.39ytu.com/ucam-capsa/akkermansia-muciniphila-la-bacteria-aliada-de-tu-organismo (2021).---

https://www.fundacionrenequinton.org/blog/akkermansia-muciniphila-bacteria-saludable/ (2021).--

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/1040841X.2022.2037506 (2023).--

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47275-8 (2024).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2024.1370658/full (2024).--

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/frmbi.2024.1276015/full (2024).--

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2024/fo/d4fo00428k/unauth (2024).--

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202403.1697/v1 (2024).--

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