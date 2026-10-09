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Guillermou
Oct 9

Thank you for this important perspective. Throughout most of human history, daily life naturally involved frequent movement: walking, gathering food, carrying loads, and performing physical tasks. Today, technology has made life easier in countless ways, but it has also distanced us from movement, causing many of us to spend hours sitting. Perhaps one of the great paradoxes of modern life is that we have eliminated much of the physical exertion our ancestors could not avoid, only to discover that our brains and bodies still benefit from regular movement. Reintroducing movement into our daily routines is one of the simplest ways to bridge the gap between our evolutionary heritage and modern life.

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