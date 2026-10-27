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Guillermou
15h

Thank you, Dr. Mercola, for sharing information that prompts us to reflect on the importance of nutrition and its role in healthy aging. 🙏

I believe the foundation of good health should always be a varied, balanced diet rich in natural foods—especially vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds—complemented by regular physical activity, adequate rest, and healthy lifestyle habits.

Nutritional supplements can also be useful when there is a genuine need—such as a deficiency, a specific requirement, or difficulty obtaining sufficient amounts of certain nutrients through diet alone. The key is to choose them judiciously, evaluate the scientific evidence, and avoid both nutritional deficiencies and unnecessary supplementation.

The interest in multivitamins in the context of healthy aging is particularly noteworthy; some research suggests potential benefits for certain aspects of memory and cognitive function, though we must still distinguish between promising findings and proven, long-term clinical benefits.

Ultimately, it comes down to a healthy diet as the foundation, supplements when necessary, and decisions guided by scientific evidence. It is not a matter of choosing between food and supplements, but rather understanding what each contributes and when each might be beneficial.

Aging healthily does not depend on a single "miracle" solution, but rather on many sound choices sustained over time.🧡

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