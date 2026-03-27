STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Nasal polyps are soft, noncancerous growths that often appear when the sinuses stay swollen for a long time. They usually do not just “go away” unless the underlying inflammation is brought under control

A 13-year Swedish study found that untreated nasal polyps often changed size or side but did not always get steadily worse. Doctors focus treatment on how much they affect your breathing, sleep, and daily comfort

Natural options like cayenne, turmeric, chamomile, echinacea, garlic, onion, and horseradish with honey may help thin mucus and calm irritation

Saline rinses with sterile or boiled-and-cooled water, the right salt strength, and gentle steam can make it easier to breathe through your nose when used with good technique and regular cleaning

Eating anti-inflammatory foods, getting complete sleep, optimizing your vitamin C and D levels, and addressing persistent sinus symptoms early are all important steps that can help manage nasal polyps more effectively

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Breathing should feel effortless, but for millions of people, it’s anything but. One reason is the presence of nasal polyps, which are soft, noncancerous growths that can narrow the nasal passages and interfere with normal airflow.

While the usual treatments for nasal polyps include decongestants, nasal sprays, or even surgery, more people today are exploring natural approaches to help improve airflow and manage symptoms.

What You Need to Know About Nasal Polyps

Nasal polyps often appear when the sinuses stay inflamed for long periods, a condition called chronic rhinosinusitis. Polyps and chronic rhinosinusitis aren’t the same condition, but they tend to show up together. In the U.S., 5% to 12% of adults live with chronic rhinosinusitis, and about 20% to 30% of them develop nasal polyps that can worsen congestion and disrupt sleep.

According to the Institute for Natural Medicine, nasal polyps can lead to a stuffy or runny nose, thick mucus that drips down the back of the throat, facial pressure or pain, and a weaker sense of smell or taste. Larger polyps can partly block the nasal passages, making it harder to breathe and sometimes disturbing sleep or mood. Aside from chronic rhinosinusitis, other triggers include:

Viral or bacterial sinus infections — A simple viral sinus infection often clears up on its own, but a bacterial infection may need antibiotics. Signs of a severe sinus infection can include thick, pus-like nasal discharge, facial or tooth pain, headache, ear pain, bad breath, cough, fatigue, and a blocked nose.

Allergies and asthma — Swollen nasal passages (rhinitis) and allergic rhinitis are major drivers of polyps. People with asthma are also at increased risk. Their breathing symptoms usually worsen when polyps are present.

Certain drug sensitivities — People with sensitivity to aspirin and other pain relievers, such as ibuprofen and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), are also more likely to develop nasal polyps.

Inflammation — Research suggests that people with both chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps have stronger signs of inflammation in their sinus lining than those with sinusitis alone. That’s why the most effective approaches focus on calming inflammation body-wide, not just treating each flare-up as it comes.

Understanding what nasal polyps are is the first step — but knowing what happens if you leave them alone matters just as much. Do they inevitably worsen, or can they remain unchanged for years?

What Happens to Nasal Polyps if Left Untreated?

A long-term prospective study from Sweden examined what happens to nasal polyps when they are left completely untreated. Published in The Annals of Otology, Rhinology & Laryngology, the study followed patients for 13 years to understand whether polyps naturally worsen, stay stable, or improve over time. The researchers evaluated polyp size, breathing function, sense of smell, and self-reported respiratory symptoms.

Study participants were adults with polyps — The study involved 33 adults ages 27 to 87 who had nasal polyps at baseline but had not received any treatment. Researchers assessed them at the start, then again after six years and 13 years.

Participants underwent clinical testing across three major areas — These included peak nasal inspiratory flow (a measure of nasal breathing), olfactory testing to evaluate smell, and examination of polyp size and whether polyps were on one or both sides (unilateral or bilateral). Patients also reported any breathing-related symptoms.

Polyp size and appearance fluctuated unpredictably over time — Instead of steadily getting worse, polyps shrank and grew at different times, and some patients went from having polyps on one side to both sides or back again.

Those who eventually needed treatment showed more severe symptoms from the start — Seven participants (21%) began treatment during the study. These individuals had larger polyps and more noticeable respiratory symptoms at baseline compared to those who stayed untreated, suggesting that initial severity predicted who would eventually require medical intervention.

The study concluded that untreated nasal polyps do not necessarily get worse or evolve into severe disease. Because of this, the researchers emphasized that treatment should be guided by how much the polyps bother the patient, rather than assuming they will automatically progress if left alone.

What Are the Best Home Remedies for Nasal Polyps?

If you’d prefer starting with natural options, it helps to understand how they work. These approaches can support a healthy inflammation balance, promote easier breathing, and help your sinuses feel clearer and more comfortable.

Try cayenne or other capsicum preparations — Cayenne pepper and other Capsicum annuum plant remedies contain capsaicin, a warming compound that supports circulation, eases nasal discomfort, and helps open nasal passages. A 2015 study suggests capsaicin may also help reduce swelling and support immune function, which can contribute to sinus comfort. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You can add one to two teaspoons of cayenne powder to meals, prepare a soothing cayenne-honey tea, or use capsicum-based nasal sprays or supplements designed for sinus support.

Explore aromatic essential oils — Tea tree offers antimicrobial benefits, peppermint and eucalyptus provide a cooling, decongestant effect thanks to menthol, and chamomile has long been used to soothe irritation. Diluted blends massaged onto the chest, neck, or outer sides of the nose and temples may provide a cooling sensation, mild decongestant effect, or subjective breathing ease. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Always dilute essential oils properly (three to five drops per ounce of carrier oil). Alternatively, they can be added to steam inhalation, or used in a diffuser. If you have allergies, especially to eucalyptus, do a skin patch test before using the oils. For more safety information, read “ Is It Safe for You to Eat Essential Oils? “

Use medicinal plants — Certain botanicals support respiratory and immune health in complementary ways. Chamomile tea may help relax irritated airways, and small studies suggest chamomile nasal preparations may improve chronic sinus symptoms. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Echinacea has a long history of traditional use to support immune defenses and may help reduce recurring respiratory infections. Turmeric, often called a spice superstar, contains curcumin, a compound widely studied for its anti-inflammatory properties that may ease airway irritation when used in cooking or brewed as tea. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To learn more, read “ How to Maximize the Seven Most Impressive Health Benefits of Curcumin .” Butterbur is also sometimes used for allergy-related sinus pressure and headaches, although research specific to nasal polyps remains limited. If you choose butterbur, select purified, high-quality products to ensure safety.

Combine horseradish and honey — Horseradish has a strong, pungent quality that naturally opens nasal passages and supports sinus drainage. Blended with raw honey, it creates a potent antibacterial mixture that can be taken by the spoonful in the morning and at night to help ease pressure and encourage clearer breathing.

Add more garlic and onion to your meals — They contain quercetin, a natural anti-inflammatory compound that supports the same kind of whole-body inflammation control that helps keep polyps in check. Both are also well known for their antifungal and antibacterial properties. Eating raw garlic cloves and pieces of raw onion regularly may help loosen mucus, reduce swelling, and support gradual symptom relief.

Not every remedy works the same way, and some have more support than others. The table below offers a quick side-by-side look at what each option may do and how to use it safely.

Simple Home Tools to Help Your Sinuses Breathe Easier

Aside from the natural herbal remedies mentioned above, you can also lean on simple, gentle tools that support your sinuses without turning to pain medications or jumping straight to surgery. Here are devices you can try and tips on how to use them effectively:

Use a neti pot for sinus rinsing — Nasal irrigation is one of the most well-studied home remedies for congestion and sinus pressure. Running warm, distilled, or sterilized salt water through the nasal passages helps flush out irritants, reduce inflammation, and ease breathing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Mix warm sterile water with salt (about 1 to 2 teaspoons, or as directed by your kit), tilt your head sideways, and allow the solution to flow in one nostril and out the other. Repeat on the opposite side for full irrigation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notes that neti pots and similar rinsing devices can effectively ease congestion from colds, allergies, and sinus infections as long as they’re cleaned properly and used only with distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Tap water isn’t safe for nasal rinsing due to common contaminants. Some tap water contains low levels of organisms — like bacteria and protozoa, including amoebas — that are usually harmless when swallowed because stomach acid destroys them. But inside the nose, these organisms can survive in the nasal passages and lead to serious infections.

Try simple steam inhalation or steam therapy — Steam loosens thick mucus, hydrates irritated tissues, and helps relieve sinus pressure. Research shows steam inhalation — especially when used along with nasal irrigation — helps ease symptoms common in chronic sinus conditions, including headaches. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Take a hot shower, sit in a steam-filled bathroom, or inhale steam from warm (not boiling) purified water on the stovetop. A short steam session in the evening can be especially helpful for loosening mucus before bedtime, so your nose feels clearer when you lie down.

Both methods can work well. The best choice is the one you’ll use consistently with safe water and regular cleaning.

Other Ways to Manage Nasal Polyps

Managing nasal polyps at home goes beyond rinses, sprays, and herbal remedies. Your everyday habits — how you sleep and nourish your body — also shape how inflamed or calm your nasal tissues feel. Although these changes will not directly remove polyps, they can make your system more resilient and less reactive over time.

Avoid unhealthy fats and refined carbs — The same foods that fuel inflammation throughout your body can keep your nasal lining swollen, sticky, and hard to clear. Seed oils like canola, soybean, sunflower, safflower, corn, and grapeseed are high in linoleic acid (LA) , which can add to this inflammatory load, especially when combined with fast food and fried snacks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Highly processed carbs and sugary treats push blood sugar up and down and can thicken mucus, making congestion feel worse. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Build your meals around whole, simple foods rather than packaged ones. Swap seed oils for fats like grass fed butter or ghee. Choose clean proteins such as wild-caught fish, pasture-raised eggs, or grass fed beef whenever possible.

Make rest and sleep a real priority — If your polyps develop after repeated infections or flares, your body needs recovery time as much as it needs medicine. Deep, consistent sleep strengthens your immune defenses, calms stress hormones, and makes congestion easier to manage. Aim for at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

Optimize your vitamin D and vitamin C levels — People with nasal polyps and chronic sinusitis usually have lower levels of vitamin D and sometimes vitamin C. Both nutrients support immune balance and inflammation control, the same chronic inflammation that drives polyp growth in the first place. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For vitamin D , build midday sun exposure after you’ve eliminated vegetable oils from your diet for six months. When sunlight is limited, use vitamin D3 with magnesium and K2, and test your levels twice a year, aiming for 60 to 80 ng/mL. If you want more vitamin C , eat whole-food sources like citruses, kiwifruit, berries, papaya, peppers, broccoli, and leafy greens.

When to see a doctor for nasal polyps — If congestion, breathing trouble, or loss of smell persist after 10 days of home care, consult with your doctor. It may be time to discuss and consider more advanced medical interventions. Also, if you notice a single growth on one side of your nose, have your doctor check it out. Rather than a polyp, this could be a nasal or paranasal tumor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Managing Nasal Polyps at Home

Q: Do nasal polyps go away naturally?

A: Not usually. Long-term research shows that untreated nasal polyps may shift in size or position, but they rarely disappear on their own. The driving force behind polyps is chronic inflammation inside the nasal passages and sinuses. Unless that inflammation is brought under control, the tissue swelling that forms polyps tends to persist or return.

Treatment therefore focuses on reducing inflammation first, which can shrink polyps and improve breathing, sleep, and infection risk. If your symptoms remain mild and stable, careful monitoring may be appropriate, but lasting improvement depends on calming the underlying inflammatory process.

Q: What are natural remedies that can help with nasal polyps?

A: Safe drug-free options include saline rinses with a neti pot, steam therapy, plus foods and herbs like turmeric, cayenne, chamomile, echinacea, garlic, onion, and horseradish with raw honey. These can help ease congestion but do not shrink nasal polyps.

Q: How can I safely perform a saline rinse at home?

A: Use a neti pot with distilled, sterile, or boiled-and-cooled water and salt. Lean over a sink, tilt your head, let solution flow in one nostril and out the other, then repeat on the opposite side.

Q: When should I see a physician instead of just trying home care?

A: Schedule a visit if nasal polyp symptoms last longer than about 10 days. Also see your provider if you notice a single growth on just one side of your nose, since that may need further testing.

Q: Can diet and lifestyle changes really help manage nasal polyps?

A: Diet and lifestyle changes can help calm the underlying inflammation that contributes to polyp growth. Eating anti-inflammatory whole foods, avoiding seed oils and highly processed carbohydrates, prioritizing seven to eight hours of sleep, optimizing vitamin D and C levels, and addressing allergies early may all support healthier sinus tissue and make symptoms easier to manage over time.

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