Neural Foundry
Dec 20

The hydrogen peroxide + iodine combo working better together than separately makes total sense when you think about their different mechanisims of action. One oxidizes, the other denatures proteins, basically hitting the fungus from two angles simultaneously. I tried DMSO with vinegar on a stubborn toenail issue last year and was skeptical at first becuase it seemed too simple, but it actually worked way faster than the OTC stuff. The gut-skin axis connection here is underrated tho, most people just keep treating the symptoms topically without addressing metabolic dysfunction.

Guillermou
Dec 20

We can also use KAATSU for Plantar Fasciitis Protocols

Plantar fasciitis is a common cause of heel pain caused by inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot and connects the heel bone to the toes.

Most people with plantar fasciitis recover within several months with treatment that includes rest, applying ice to the affected area, and stretching. Stretching and strengthening exercises or the use of special devices can relieve symptoms. Avoid ibuprofen or similar pain relievers.

KAATSU users have an additional modality and tool they can utilize by performing a series of exercises to stretch the plantar fascia and Achilles tendon and strengthen the lower leg muscles. The protocol is available at the following link:

https://www.kaatsublog.com/2021/09/kaatsu-plantar-fasciitis-protocols.html

Non-athletes have a near 50/50 balance of fiber types. The two types of skeletal muscle fibers are slow-twitch (type I) and fast-twitch (type II). Slow-twitch muscle fibers support long-distance endurance activities, such as running a marathon, while fast-twitch muscle fibers support quick, powerful movements, such as sprinting or weightlifting.

When observing highly trained, high-performance athletes, some differences may begin to appear.

Power athletes have a higher proportion of fast-twitch fibers (e.g., sprinters, 70-75% type II), while endurance athletes have more slow-twitch fibers (e.g., marathon/distance runners, 70-80% type I). Aging leads to a loss of lean muscle mass, with a decrease in our fast-twitch fibers, especially type IIx, but there is also an increase in our slow-twitch fibers.

Remember that fast-twitch muscle fibers are larger than slow-twitch muscle fibers and are metabolically efficient. Thus, the loss of lean muscle mass can contribute to age-related metabolic dysfunctions, changes in body composition, and even an increased risk of falls.

Type I muscle fibers can be developed through endurance training, such as low-resistance, high-repetition or long-duration, low-intensity exercises. (As seen in OPT™ Phases 1 and 2.)

Type II muscle fibers can be developed through strength training. Much more information is available at the following link:

https://blog.nasm.org/fitness/fast-twitch-vs-slow-twitch

