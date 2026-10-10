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Guillermou
Oct 10

Great remedies. Having just turned 77, I have never received a flu vaccine. The key is to care for the immune system through healthy food, exercise, and stress reduction—including contact with nature—along with maintaining good vitamin D levels.

I admire the excellent and responsible doctors Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher for calling on U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to halt the distribution of these diabolical mRNA flu vaccines.

Regarding the previous flu vaccine, McCullough concluded: "These data suggest that the enormous effort dedicated to vaccinating the general population is a waste of time and resources. If frail and elderly individuals do not experience a direct reduction in hospitalizations and deaths, flu vaccination should be individualized based on pulmonary and systemic risks." Now, those risks are heightened by diabolical mRNA technology.

Vaccines must cease to be a religion—a dogma of faith regarding their efficacy. When Dr. Humphries raised concerns that flu vaccines might cause kidney failure, her colleagues dismissed her by invoking the medical establishment's cherished vaccine mythology (for instance, "[the chief of internal medicine] reminded me that 'smallpox was eradicated with vaccines, and polio was eradicated in the United States with vaccines'"). This prompted Humphries to analyze that mythology and write the seminal book *Dissolving Illusions*, which precisely demonstrated why that mythology was a lie.

mRNA vaccines, in particular, have demonstrated serious dangers. Just three months ago, in August 2025, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the federal government would wind down mRNA vaccine development, canceling 22 contracts worth almost half a billion dollars. An internal review had found that mRNA vaccines — particularly those aimed at respiratory viruses — had repeatedly “failed to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

Confirmatory results regarding the failure of the seasonal influenza vaccine and the fact that it causes an increased risk of acute respiratory infection (ARI) associated with confirmed non-influenza respiratory virus infection (RR, 4.40; 95% CI

https://blog.maryannedemasi.com/p/pfizers-mrna-flu-jab-flops?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1044435&post_id=179789553&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email (Nov 25, 2025)).-

https://palexander.substack.com/p/influenza-vaccine-failure-uemura-48c?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=579356&post_id=183288201&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email (January 8, 2026)--

MAHA must incorporate at least one course on Natural Medicine into medical studies. The priority is to maintain an immune system capable of fighting viruses and bacteria through proper nutrition and healthy lifestyle habits. Beyond simply resting in bed and sweating it out, there are other natural ingredients that can be used as flu remedies:

NATURAL RELIEF FOR COLDS WITH ORGANIC

https://www.hetkleinstehuis.nl/en/blog/post/thyme-tea-cold-flu

https://www.vinmec.com/eng/article/is-ginger-water-effective-for-cough-en .----

FIGHT COLDS AND FLU WITH ECHINACEA

https://www.avogel.co.uk/health/immune-system/fight-colds-and-flu-with-echinacea/ .---

-----1) Honey with ginger: Helps expel mucus and acts against dry coughs. You can also mix it with lemon juice, heat it up, and gargle with the resulting liquid. Not recommended for children under two years of age.

----2) Onion: Like garlic, simply include it—preferably raw—in your cooking.---- 3) Eucalyptus: Helps clear nasal passages. Boil it in water and use the steam for inhalation therapy, draping a towel over your head to trap the steam.

----4) Thyme: Another great ally for treating upper respiratory tract ailments. Use it in stews, add it to your tea, or inhale the steam while boiling it in water.---- 5) Cinnamon: Mix half a spoonful of ground cinnamon with a spoonful of honey to soothe a cough. Add this paste to your tea or take it three times a day.

HOW TO USE EUCALYPTUS OIL FOR COLDS AND FLU

https://www.bosistos.com.au/blogs/blog/how-to-use-eucalyptus-oil-for-colds-and-flu (2024).--

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