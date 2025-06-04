Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Smiley's avatar
Smiley
Jun 8, 2025

I suffer from congestion after a heavy day day of spraying ,you know, the “contrails “ it’s not my imagination, I pay attention to whats going on up in the atmosphere and I can see when HAARP turns on, you can clearly observe it!

It helps tremendously when I do a steam session. If there are other things , by all means share.

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Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.'s avatar
Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.
Jun 7, 2025

My Mold & Corruption publication might be of interest to you

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