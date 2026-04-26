STORY AT-A-GLANCE

The fundamental philosophy of health is alignment with nature. For millennia, humans thrived without pharmaceutical intervention. Nearly every drug known to medicine carries unintended consequences, and virtually none address the root cause of disease — they treat consequences of the cause at best

Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the U.S., claiming an estimated 250,000 lives per year. Iatrogenic causes — death caused by medical care itself — represent a staggering toll that the medical establishment has been slow to confront

Approximately 90% of the calories consumed by Americans come from processed foods, which are the primary driver of the chronic disease epidemic. The more food is processed, the more likely it is to cause metabolic damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and systemic inflammation

Seed oils (soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower) are the single most destructive dietary component in the modern food supply. Soybean oil consumption increased more than 1,000-fold from 1909 to 1999, and linoleic acid intake rose from under 3% to over 7% of total energy — driving a parallel rise in heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and neurodegeneration

Any therapeutic approach to health — whether food, supplement, or medical intervention — should be grounded in the foundational biological reality that humans evolved with over millennia. When you deviate from this principle, the law of unintended consequences is virtually guaranteed to apply

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There’s a principle that I’ve refined over decades of clinical practice, research, and personal experimentation: the best approach to health is always grounded in what’s natural. The human body evolved over hundreds of thousands of years within a specific biological context — certain foods, certain light exposures, certain movement patterns, certain microbial environments.

When you operate within that context, your body functions remarkably well. When you deviate from it, problems begin. This isn’t ideology — it’s biochemistry, and it’s measurable. Nearly every cell in your body depends on mitochondria for energy — and those mitochondria were calibrated by evolution to run on specific fuels.

When you flood your mitochondria with substrates they weren’t designed to handle — industrial seed oils, heavily processed carbohydrates, synthetic pharmaceutical compounds — the result is metabolic dysfunction. Reductive stress builds up, electron transport becomes impaired, and the cascade toward chronic disease begins.

My peer-reviewed paper in Free Radical Biology and Medicine documented exactly this mechanism, and a subsequent analysis in Advances in Redox Research further detailed how mitochondrial redox imbalance cascades into chronic disease pathways. Think of your mitochondria like a furnace designed to burn a specific kind of fuel at a specific rate.

When you dump in fuel they weren’t built for — especially linoleic acid (LA) from seed oils — the furnace doesn’t just slow down. It backfires, throwing off sparks that damage the surrounding machinery. In technical terms, excess reducing equivalents overwhelm the electron transport chain, and the result is a paradoxical surge in reactive oxygen species — the very molecules that accelerate aging and disease.

The Pharmaceutical Trap: Treating Consequences, Not Causes

If I were to estimate the percentage of pharmaceutical drugs that actually address the root cause of a disease — not the symptoms, not the downstream consequences, but the actual cause — it would be less than 1%. The overwhelming majority of medications manage consequences of deeper metabolic dysfunction while leaving that dysfunction completely intact.

Consider the data — In her landmark paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in 2000, Dr. Barbara Starfield of Johns Hopkins documented that iatrogenic causes — harm caused by the medical system itself, represented the third leading cause of death in the U.S. This included adverse drug reactions, unnecessary surgery, hospital-acquired infections, medical errors, and negative effects of drugs. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An updated analysis by published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in 2016 estimated that approximately 250,000 deaths occur annually from medical errors alone. Starfield herself later died from complications of a drug she was prescribed, not from the underlying disease it was treating. This is tragically emblematic of the broader problem.

When the treatment becomes more harmful than the disease — For many people with chronic conditions, long-term pharmaceutical use may ultimately prove more damaging than the disease it was intended to manage. The irony is that the same medical system documenting these deaths continues to expand pharmaceutical interventions without meaningfully addressing the dietary and lifestyle causes driving the conditions in the first place.

The pattern repeats across nearly every drug class — Statins lower LDL cholesterol but deplete CoQ10, impair mitochondrial function, and increase diabetes risk. Proton pump inhibitors suppress acid reflux but cause nutrient malabsorption, gut dysbiosis, and kidney damage. SSRIs modulate serotonin but create dependency, blunt emotional range, and carry withdrawal effects that persist for months. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In each case, the drug addresses a downstream marker while ignoring — and often worsening — the upstream metabolic dysfunction driving the problem.

Processed Food: The Foundation of the Chronic Disease Epidemic

Approximately 90% of the calories consumed by Americans now come from processed foods. This single statistic explains more about the state of public health than any other data point.

A major umbrella review published in the BMJ in 2024, analyzing 45 meta-analyses encompassing nearly 10 million participants, found that ultraprocessed food consumption was directly associated with 32 adverse health outcomes, including cardiovascular disease mortality, Type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression, obesity, and all-cause mortality.

The risk ratios were striking — Cardiovascular disease-related mortality showed a 50% increase with greater ultraprocessed food exposure. Type 2 diabetes risk increased by 12% per dose increment. Common mental health disorders showed a 53% increased risk. These aren’t marginal effects — these are population-level catastrophes being driven primarily by what people eat every day.

Poor diets drive nearly half of cardiometabolic deaths in the U.S. — A JAMA study estimated that suboptimal dietary patterns were associated with 318,656 cardiometabolic deaths per year in the U.S. — nearly half of all heart disease, stroke, and diabetes deaths. This figure is further supported by my 2026 narrative synthesis, published in Cureus , examining how specific dietary components, particularly seed oils and ultraprocessed foods, drive these outcomes.

The solution is straightforward in principle: eat real, unprocessed food — The foods that humans consumed for millennia — properly raised animal products, vegetables, fruits — provide the substrates your mitochondria require without the toxic byproducts generated by industrial processing. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The more a food is processed, the more it deviates from what your body was designed to handle. Processing strips nutrients, introduces novel chemical compounds, oxidizes delicate lipids, and creates molecular species that your enzymatic detoxification systems have no evolutionary precedent for managing. Every step of processing moves food further from nature and closer to metabolic poison.

Seed Oils: The Primary Driver of Modern Chronic Disease

Of all the components of the processed food supply, seed oils — soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, grapeseed, and rice bran oil — represent the single most damaging element. Data published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition demonstrated that estimated per capita consumption of soybean oil increased more than 1,000-fold from 1909 to 1999, while LA availability rose from 2.79% to 7.21% of total energy intake.

This is an unprecedented change in human dietary history — And it’s occurred within a mere century — a blink of an eye in evolutionary terms. LA is an 18-carbon omega-6 polyunsaturated fat that’s highly susceptible to oxidation. When it oxidizes — which it does readily during cooking, processing, and storage — it generates toxic aldehydes, particularly 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE). 4-HNE is one of the most dangerous byproducts your body can produce. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It kills cells, damages DNA, triggers mutations, and promotes cancer (technically described as cytotoxic, genotoxic, mutagenic, and carcinogenic). Think of it as molecular shrapnel — every time you heat a seed oil, you’re generating fragments that tear through cellular machinery.

My extensive body of peer-reviewed research has documented these mechanisms across multiple disease pathways — In Nutrients , I published a comprehensive review with Dr. Christopher D’Adamo showing how excess LA leads to oxidized metabolites (OXLAMs), impaired mitochondrial function through suboptimal cardiolipin composition, and downstream chronic disease including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and neurodegeneration. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the World Journal of Cardiology , I demonstrated how dietary LA restriction can reduce oxidized LDL by approximately 15%, mitigating arterial inflammation that is a key atherogenic trigger. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In the World Journal of Clinical Oncology , I documented the historical parallel between rising LA consumption and rising cancer incidence, showing how 4-HNE from LA oxidation induces oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in cellular membranes, elevates pro-inflammatory eicosanoids like prostaglandin E2, and disrupts gut microbiota. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And in the World Journal of Biological Chemistry , I showed how LA magnifies bioenergetic stress in the liver when choline is insufficient, contributing directly to the fatty liver epidemic.

The half-life of LA in human fat tissue is approximately two years — This means the damage from seed oil consumption is far more persistent than damage from sugar, refined carbohydrates, or other dietary insults. It takes years of diligent avoidance to clear the accumulated LA from your tissues. Every seed oil you eliminate today is an investment in cellular health that will pay dividends for years to come.

The Law of Unintended Consequences

Any time you deviate from what is biologically natural — whether through a pharmaceutical drug, a processed food, or a novel synthetic compound — you need to contend with the law of unintended consequences. Human biology is a system of staggering complexity, with cascading feedback loops, redundant pathways, and emergent properties that no reductionist drug trial fully captures.

This is precisely why the ancestral approach to health is so powerful — You aren’t fighting biology — you’re working with it. When you eat unprocessed food, you’re providing your cells with the substrates they evolved to use. When you get sunlight exposure, you’re activating photoreceptor systems that regulate circadian rhythm, vitamin D synthesis, and mitochondrial function. When you move your body, you’re stimulating the very pathways that maintain metabolic flexibility and cellular resilience.

The opposite approach is a losing strategy — Relying on pharmaceutical drugs to compensate for a diet and lifestyle that violates every biological principle your body was designed around is like pouring water into a bucket with a hole in the bottom and wondering why the bucket never fills. The drugs may slow the leak, but they can’t seal it. Only removing the cause — the processed food, the seed oils, the sedentary behavior, the chronic stress — restores metabolic integrity.

Pentadecanoic Acid (C15:0): A Case Study in Nature’s Solutions

One of the most compelling examples of a nature-aligned therapeutic is C15:0, an odd-chain saturated fatty acid found primarily in dairy fat. My research published in the World Journal of Biological Chemistry documented that C15:0 activates AMP-activated protein kinase — your cells’ built-in fuel sensor, which detects when energy is low and shifts metabolism toward repair and fat burning.

It also suppresses mTOR, the growth-and-repair switch that, when chronically overactivated by modern diets, accelerates aging and promotes cancer. It also selectively inhibits histone deacetylase 6 (an enzyme involved in inflammatory signaling), boosts energy production through Complex II of the mitochondrial chain, preserves mitochondrial membrane integrity, and reduces the production of reactive oxygen species — the damaging molecules at the heart of oxidative stress.

These findings were further detailed in my 2025 Cureus narrative review of C15:0’s multi-target protective mechanisms.

Higher C15:0 levels linked to lower risk of major chronic diseases — In a separate paper in the World Journal of Cardiology , I reviewed approximately 115 PubMed-indexed studies showing that higher circulating C15:0 levels are associated with reduced Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease, and all-cause mortality.

This is what nature-aligned health looks like in practice — A naturally occurring fatty acid, present in traditional dairy products that humans have consumed for thousands of years, operating through multiple well-characterized biological pathways to produce broad anti-inflammatory and metabolic benefits — with no detectable cytotoxicity. Compare that to a typical pharmaceutical: one receptor target, a page of side effects, and a price tag orders of magnitude higher.

Advanced Delivery: Working with Biology at the Nanoscale

Even when nutrients are beneficial, conventional supplement forms often fail to deliver them effectively. My research published in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology and Therapeutics documented how nanoliposomal delivery platforms — lipid bilayer vesicles on the nanometer scale — enhance nutrient stability in the gastrointestinal tract and improve cellular uptake two-fold to 10-fold compared with free compound controls.

This isn’t about replacing nature with technology — It’s about using biomimetic engineering — structures that mirror your body’s own phospholipid membranes — to deliver nature’s compounds more effectively. The liposome itself is a natural structure. We’re simply optimizing the delivery of what nature already provides.

The Environmental Dimension: Microplastics as a Modern Toxin

The ancestral health framework also illuminates the danger of novel environmental toxins that have no evolutionary precedent. My review published in Cureus documented that global plastic production increased from approximately 2 million metric tons in 1950 to over 450 million metric tons by 2018, with microplastics now detected in human blood, placenta, lung tissue, and atherosclerotic plaques.

Microplastics in arterial plaques linked to higher heart attack and stroke risk — One cohort study cited in my review reported higher rates of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death among patients whose carotid plaques contained microplastics or nanoplastics. This is another dimension of the unintended consequences of departing from natural materials and systems. Your body has no evolved mechanism for clearing synthetic polymer particles from your tissues.

What You Can Do: Returning to Ancestral Health Principles

The path forward isn’t complicated. It requires discipline, not complexity. The foundational steps are:

Eliminate seed oils — Remove soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, grapeseed, and rice bran oils from your kitchen and your diet. Replace them with stable saturated fats like tallow, ghee, butter from grass fed animals, and coconut oil. Read every label. Seed oils are in virtually every packaged food, restaurant meal, and fast-food item. Eat unprocessed food — If it comes in a box, bag, or wrapper with an ingredient list, it’s processed. Build your diet around whole foods — properly raised animal products, vegetables, fruits, and grass fed dairy. Cook at home. Know what you’re eating. Minimize pharmaceutical dependence — Work with a qualified health practitioner to address root causes of any health conditions through dietary and lifestyle modifications before resorting to pharmaceutical interventions. This isn’t about rejecting medicine categorically — there are rare situations where drugs are necessary and lifesaving. But those situations represent a tiny fraction of current pharmaceutical use. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re currently taking prescribed medications, don’t reduce or stop them without direct supervision from your prescribing physician. The goal is to work with your doctor to reduce pharmaceutical dependence over time as dietary and lifestyle changes take hold. Support mitochondrial function — Your mitochondria are the engines of cellular health. Support them through targeted nutrition — including adequate B vitamins, CoQ10, magnesium, and C15:0 — while eliminating the primary mitochondrial toxins: seed oils, alcohol, and ultraprocessed foods. Respect the evolutionary template — Beyond what you eat and what you avoid, your body expects a set of environmental inputs that were constant throughout human evolution. Get adequate sunlight exposure. As explained in my SSRN preprint paper, research suggests that sunlight does far more than trigger vitamin D synthesis — it directly influences mitochondrial energy production through photoreceptor pathways in ways we’re only beginning to characterize. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The same principle applies to the other biological signals your body evolved to expect. Move your body daily. Sleep in alignment with circadian rhythms. Manage psychological stress. These aren’t lifestyle luxuries — they’re biological requirements that your body was calibrated to expect.

The chronic disease epidemic isn’t a mystery. It’s a predictable consequence of a population that has systematically departed from the biological inputs its bodies were designed to receive. The solution is to return to them. Nature has the answers. It always has.

FAQs About Nature-Aligned Health

Q: What is the core principle behind nature-aligned health?

A: Nature-aligned health is based on the idea that the human body functions best when its inputs match the conditions it evolved with over thousands of years. These inputs include whole foods, natural light exposure, regular movement, restorative sleep, and healthy microbial environments. When these biological inputs are present, cellular systems — especially mitochondria — function efficiently and support long-term health.

Q: Why does modern medicine often treat symptoms rather than causes?

A: Many pharmaceutical drugs are designed to modify biological markers or relieve symptoms rather than correct the underlying metabolic dysfunction driving disease. Research has also documented risks associated with medical treatment itself. For example, a widely cited analysis estimated that medical errors contribute to approximately 250,000 deaths annually in the U.S., highlighting the importance of addressing root causes of disease whenever possible.

Q: How do processed foods contribute to chronic disease?

A: Ultraprocessed foods dominate modern diets and are strongly linked to multiple health problems. A 2024 umbrella review published in the BMJ examined 45 meta-analyses involving nearly 10 million participants and found higher consumption of ultraprocessed foods was associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, depression, obesity, and all-cause mortality.

Q: What role do seed oils play in modern health problems?

A: Industrial seed oils are high in LA, a polyunsaturated omega-6 fat that oxidizes easily during processing, cooking, and storage. Historical data show dramatic increases in consumption of soybean oil and LA during the 20th century. Researchers have examined how these fats contribute to oxidative stress and inflammatory pathways linked to chronic disease.

Q: What practical steps support a nature-aligned approach to health?

A: Key strategies include reducing ultraprocessed foods, avoiding industrial seed oils, eating whole foods such as properly raised animal products and plants, maintaining regular physical activity, getting adequate sunlight exposure, and prioritizing sleep. These foundational behaviors support mitochondrial function, metabolic flexibility and long-term resilience against chronic disease.

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