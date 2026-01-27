Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

The general problem is that these phenomena are not limited to the United States of America, but also appear in Europe. For example, in Germany there are already reports and indications showing that people living in rural areas or on the outskirts of cities, near agricultural fields, have a significantly higher incidence of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease compared to populations living several kilometers away from such areas.

Most likely, a critical role is played by the chemical substances used to spray agricultural products. We should reflect on the logic—and the inherent absurdity—of the idea of spraying food with chemicals so that pests cannot eat it, only so that we, as humans, can eat it. This is reflected in virtually all the foods we consume, from fresh produce to spices. Spices and coffee are, in fact, dried and concentrated toxins, and this exposure is not acute or isolated, but rather cumulative, taking place over many years.

In practice, we live at the end of a long chain, or at the peak, of an idea of capitalism. As a general thought experiment: if someone in America could change the composition of a yogurt to make it cheaper to produce—of course without selling it for less, keeping the same price and making more profit—but at the same time putting someone’s health at risk, do you think they would do it or not? I believe that, everywhere in the world, this would be done.

So then, the only theoretical solution to reduce such stresses would be to live far away from agricultural fields and to buy only organic, bio products from clean areas. But the problem is that these agricultural methods are not sufficient to feed the entire population. What do you think would happen if everyone suddenly started buying only organic products? First, almost nobody would be able to afford them, and second, there simply would not be enough products available. Then comes the problem of cross-contamination, the problem of microplastics, the problem of water infiltration and pollution.

We are facing a fundamental issue: we are living in a period in which we have abused the land and the environment, and now we are starting to pay the price and see the consequences. The only difference is that in America everything is taken to the extreme. Capitalism is pushed to the extreme, to the detriment of the consumer.

And this happens in a country where healthcare costs, once you get sick, are among the highest in the world. A country without a universal healthcare system, where overall healthcare costs will only continue to rise. In the end, these costs are not managed efficiently by the system, because the system itself has a structural interest in people being sick and in medications being prescribed—medications that, in many cases, people pay for largely out of pocket—while insurance schemes are generally much weaker and more limited than those in Europe.

This is a sensitive and complex topic. I like the fact that it draws attention to these issues. It is something I have been discussing with my wife for several years now. But, honestly, I do not see a truly practical solution at the present moment.

