Japanese Scientists Discover New Benefits of Fasting
Intermittent fasting raises the production of metabolites that increase longevity and improve health. Here's how to time your meals to reduce your risk of poor health.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Fasting triggers the production of antioxidants and boosts age-related metabolites
Eating a low-carbohydrate breakfast was found to increase weight loss, while eating dinner late at night raised the risk of glucose intolerance and diabetes
Intermittent fasting supports weight management and reduces insulin resistance. It is not advisable …