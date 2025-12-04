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Guillermou
Dec 4

NEVER SERIOUSLY DAMAGE THE HEALTH OF NEWBORNS !!! BABIES NEED BREAST MILK, NOT TOXIC THAT CREATE CHRONIC LIFE DISEASES. The evidence demonstrates serious consequences of the administration of the Hepatitis B vaccine. Studies show a wide range of serious side effects of both vaccines, including immune system disorders such as systemic lupus erythematosus, thrombocytopenia, Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis, febrile convulsions, Bell paralysis, herpe Zóster and encephalitis.

Why was this hepatitis B vaccine expanded to the child vaccination calendar? RFK Jr. is right when ranting against this and considering taking measures to correct and reverse it. A great praise for RFK Jr. for addressing these dangerous and risky children's vaccines.

This is an example of the madness of the CDC, which, I must add, lack legal authority; They can only recommend. Most people and doctors act as if the CDCs had legislative and legal means and the power to issue laws. But they would be wrong. They have none. They never had to listen to the CDCs during the pandemia, because they not only did not have the law on their side or any legal power, but they were always wrong, especially with these MMWR reports. MMWR is a political tool to attack.

https://palexander.substack.com/p/newborn-infants-in-usa-do-not-engage?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=579356&post_id=172487293&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=ue9x3&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

(SEP 02, 2025)

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