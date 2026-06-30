STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Glioblastoma is considered one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with survival often limited to about a year, largely because tumors adapt by rewiring how they use nutrients and energy

Tumors divert vitamin B3 (niacinamide) away from normal energy production into a pathway that supports their survival, suggesting a metabolic weakness that could potentially be targeted

This altered pathway may drain key cellular resources, meaning cancer cells appear to burn through materials they need to grow, which may create an opportunity to disrupt their fuel supply

In a Science Advances study, high-dose vitamin B3 therapy was associated with improved short-term outcomes in patients, with over 80% showing no disease progression at six months in early findings, along with stronger immune activity against tumors

Supporting your body’s energy production and immune response through diet, lifestyle, and structured nutrient intake may help influence the same metabolic systems cancer depends on

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Glioblastoma stands as one of the most aggressive brain cancers, with median survival ranging from just 12 to 15 months after diagnosis. This disease is characterized by persistent headaches, seizures, memory loss, confusion, and progressive neurological decline.

Once it takes hold, it disrupts normal brain function and often resists standard treatments, leaving patients with limited options and a steep decline in quality of life.

What makes this even more alarming is how little progress has occurred in extending survival, despite decades of research and treatment advances. Most patients receive a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, along with steroids to control brain swelling.

Yet the drugs used to manage symptoms don’t act in isolation; they interact with the biology of the tumor itself in ways researchers are only beginning to map. At the same time, a growing body of research challenges the long-standing view of cancer as purely a genetic disease. Scientists now show that cancer cells rewire how they use nutrients and energy to support uncontrolled growth.

A common B vitamin sits unexpectedly at the center of this story — not because it directly treats cancer, but because of what tumors do when they encounter it, and what happens when you use that against them. Understanding how tumors hijack this nutrient pathway opens a new perspective on cancer itself, one that shifts attention away from mutations alone and toward the metabolic machinery keeping tumors alive.

Steroids and Niacinamide Expose a Metabolic Weakness in Tumors

A study published in Science Advances investigated how dexamethasone, a steroid routinely given to brain tumor patients, reshapes metabolism inside glioblastoma cells. Instead of focusing only on tumor size or growth, the researchers zoomed in on how cells handle niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that normally fuels cellular energy production.

They used advanced tools like metabolomics, which is a way to measure chemical changes inside cells, to map what happens after steroid exposure. This suggests cancer is not just about genes; it’s about how your cells process fuel.

Tumors reroute niacinamide away from energy production — To understand why this matters, think of NAD+, the molecule your cells rely on to produce energy, as your cells’ master battery charger — present in every cell in your body and essential for hundreds of metabolic reactions. When something diverts the raw material needed to make it, cellular energy production suffers across the board. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In laboratory models (multiple glioblastoma cell lines) and human tumor samples, scientists found a dramatic shift: niacinamide stopped feeding into NAD+ and instead got converted into a different compound called N1-methylnicotinamide.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In simple terms, the tumor diverts a key fuel source away from energy production and into a side pathway. In human patients, the study reported about a sevenfold higher buildup of this compound in tumor tissue compared to surrounding healthy brain. That suggests the tumor may be actively rewiring how it uses nutrients to survive.

This metabolic detour becomes even more pronounced in real patients — When researchers gave labeled niacinamide to patients before surgery, they tracked exactly where it went. Inside tumor tissue, about 40% of that niacinamide ended up as N1-methylnicotinamide, while a smaller portion supported NAD+ production. That imbalance shows the tumor strongly favors this altered pathway. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This reveals a key insight: cancer cells fundamentally change how they handle nutrients you consume.

Steroid treatment amplifies the problem inside tumors — Dexamethasone, the steroid routinely given to reduce brain swelling and keep patients comfortable, appears to accelerate the very metabolic process that helps the tumor survive. It does this by increasing the activity of an enzyme called NNMT, which acts like a switch that pushes niacinamide down the pathway the tumor has hijacked rather than toward energy production. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The study showed that steroid exposure consistently raised both the enzyme levels and the buildup of the altered metabolite in tumor cells. This effect appeared across different tumor models, showing it’s not a rare event. That means a common treatment you might assume is harmless in terms of metabolism actually reshapes how cancer cells operate at a deep level.

Tumors accumulate far more of this compound than normal brain tissue — In studies involving animal models, levels of N1-methylnicotinamide were about 10 times higher in tumors than in healthy brain tissue. Even more striking, steroid treatment boosted this compound by 85% in tumors but not in normal brain.* Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That selectivity tells you something important: the tumor environment reacts very differently to the same signal. This difference opens the door to targeting cancer without affecting healthy tissue in the same way.

Metabolic Stress Reveals a Targetable Weakness in Tumors

The researchers tested what happens when methionine, an amino acid needed for this pathway, is restricted. Under these conditions, laboratory tumor cell models showed reduced ability to maintain key chemical reactions and demonstrated slower growth.* So, when you remove part of the fuel supply that supports this altered pathway, the tumor struggles — disrupting the fuel may disrupt the system.

The process drains key cellular resources — Converting niacinamide into N1-methylnicotinamide consumes methyl groups; think of these as your body’s universal keys, needed to switch genes on and off, neutralize toxins, and keep cells replicating properly. When the tumor burns through them to run this pathway, it’s depleting a resource every cell in your body depends on. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The study showed a drop in a ratio that reflects the cell’s ability to carry out these reactions. When this ratio falls, the cell’s internal balance gets disrupted. This means the tumor is burning through resources in a way that weakens its own system under the right conditions.

Scientists identified a new way to detect tumors using this pathway — Because tumors produce so much of this altered compound, researchers developed an imaging approach using labeled niacinamide to visualize tumors in real time. This gives clinicians a clearer way to see where tumors are active based on metabolism, not just structure. That shifts diagnosis from “what it looks like” to “how it behaves,” which gives a more precise picture.

This research reframes cancer as a metabolic problem you can influence — By showing that glioblastoma cells actively divert a key nutrient away from energy production, the study highlights a core weakness in cancer metabolism. When you think about your own health, this reinforces a powerful concept: how your body processes nutrients influences disease at a cellular level. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Understanding that gives you a clearer path to take control, step by step, by focusing on the systems that drive cellular energy rather than just the symptoms you see on the surface.

Excess niacinamide acts like a metabolic “drain” that weakens tumor fuel systems — In a related commentary, bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov explains that when niacinamide levels rise, they saturate the enzyme responsible for making NAD+ and get redirected into another pathway that consumes methyl groups from methionine. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Think of it this way: the tumor is running a metabolic process that backfires on itself. To handle all that niacinamide, it has to spend methyl groups — the same chemical currency it needs for dozens of other essential functions. Flood the system with niacinamide and you’re essentially forcing the tumor to spend faster than it can earn, draining its own reserves. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published That’s the methyl sink. Framed this way, the same process observed in the study becomes a target; increasing niacinamide intake may help pressure the tumor’s fuel system by draining some of the inputs it needs to grow.

This mechanism mimics methionine restriction, which has been associated with reduced tumor metabolism in research — Dinkov’s commentary highlights that excess niacinamide effectively forces the body into a state similar to methionine restriction, a strategy that has shown promise in slowing cancer growth in research and improving metabolic health. By consuming methionine through this pathway, tumor cells lose access to a key amino acid that acts as a metabolic regulator. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This reinforces what the study demonstrated when methionine restriction reduced tumor growth, but translates it into a practical insight: shifting how your body uses nutrients can recreate the same metabolic pressure on cancer cells without relying only on dietary restriction. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You may wonder whether this means you should also restrict methionine in your diet — a question the research raises but doesn’t fully resolve. Low-methionine diets have been studied in cancer contexts and show promise, but the more practical takeaway here is that niacinamide may create similar metabolic pressure without requiring strict dietary restriction.

High-Dose Vitamin B3 Improves Short-Term Tumor Control

If the first study provided insight on how tumors exploit niacinamide, the second asked a more direct question: could deliberately flooding the system with vitamin B3 help counteract that exploitation and influence outcomes in real patients? A study published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology evaluated whether adding high-dose niacin, a form of vitamin B3, to standard glioblastoma treatment improves outcomes.

Patients received niacin in controlled-release form alongside surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The goal was to determine whether boosting a key nutrient could shift how the disease behaves in real people, not just lab models.

Note that this study used niacin, a form of vitamin B3 that causes flushing at higher doses, rather than niacinamide, the non-flushing form discussed in the first study. Both are forms of vitamin B3 and share metabolic connections, but they act through somewhat different pathways. The clinical trial doses here were also far higher than general supplementation recommendations, and were medically supervised.

Patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma showed improved disease control — The study included adults between 18 and 75 years old who were newly diagnosed and eligible for standard treatment. Researchers found that adding niacin was associated with improvement in short-term outcomes. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Specifically, 82.3% of patients showed no disease progression at six months, compared to the typical rate of about 53.9% seen with standard care alone. That’s a 28% absolute improvement, which stands out in a disease where progress has remained stagnant for decades. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Put simply: with standard care, roughly half of patients see their tumor progress within six months. With the addition of high-dose niacin, that dropped dramatically; more than four out of five patients held stable through that same window. In a disease where every stable month matters, that’s a meaningful shift.

Most patients maintained stability during a key early window — The six-month mark matters because glioblastoma often progresses rapidly after treatment begins. In this study, the majority of patients held stable through that window. This suggests niacin may have helped delay tumor progression during one of the most vulnerable phases of the disease. This translates into more time with controlled disease and fewer immediate setbacks. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Patients in this study received niacin at the start of standard therapy rather than later in disease progression. That timing aligns with the observed improvements in early disease control. It suggests that influencing metabolism and immune activity upfront may create a stronger impact than waiting until the tumor advances further.

Higher doses reached a defined threshold for safety and effectiveness — Researchers gradually increased niacin doses from 500 milligrams (mg) up to 3,000 mg per day to identify the optimal range. They determined that 2,000 mg daily provided the best balance between effectiveness and tolerability. Side effects were mostly mild, with flushing being the most common.

Niacin restored immune cell function that tumors suppress — The study reported that niacin improved the activity of immune cells responsible for attacking cancer. Glioblastoma weakens these cells, reducing their ability to respond. Niacin appeared to reverse that suppression, allowing immune cells to recognize and target tumor cells more effectively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Study author Wee Yong, Ph.D., explained, “Niacin treatment rejuvenates immune cells so they can do what they are supposed to do: attack and kill the cancer cells.” The tumor had shut down the immune response, and niacin helped switch it back on.

The findings highlight a combined metabolic and immune strategy — By improving both disease control and immune activity, the study points to a dual-action effect. Instead of targeting the tumor from a single angle, niacin supports internal systems that influence how the tumor grows and how your body responds. This reinforces a key takeaway: changing how your body processes nutrients and supports immune function may influence the trajectory of the disease.

Target the Metabolic and Immune Drivers Behind Tumor Growth

Everything described above points to the same conclusion: glioblastoma isn’t just a tumor problem, it’s a systems problem. The tumor wins because two things break down simultaneously — your cells’ ability to produce energy efficiently, and your immune system’s ability to recognize and fight back. The steps below address both of those foundations.

They are not a substitute for medical treatment, but they work on the same metabolic terrain the research describes. Research suggests that addressing both systems may influence how the disease behaves. Strengthening energy pathways while supporting immune activity may help alter the internal environment that tumors depend on. Here are the steps that address that foundation directly:

Restore steady cellular energy with adequate carbohydrates — Cells rely on consistent fuel to maintain efficient energy production. Daily carbohydrate intake of about 250 grams supports mitochondrial function and may help reduce exposure to stress-driven pathways. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If digestion feels compromised, starting with whole fruit and white rice helps ease the transition before adding more complex carbohydrates. This step supports general mitochondrial health rather than directly targeting the niacinamide pathway, but stable cellular energy production is the foundation everything else builds on. Strengthen immune response with nutrient-dense vitamin B3 sources — The study showed that niacin improved immune cell function that tumors had suppressed. Regular intake of whole-food sources of vitamin B3 such as grass fed beef supports both energy production and immune readiness. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Consistency matters because immune cells require steady nutrient availability to stay active and responsive. Grass fed beef liver is particularly worth including; it contains dramatically more niacin per serving than muscle meat and also provides other B vitamins that support the same energy pathways discussed in the research. Eliminate seed oils to reduce metabolic and immune disruption — Excess linoleic acid (LA) from vegetable oils like soybean, corn, sunflower, and canola interferes with mitochondrial function and increases inflammatory stress. Removing these oils and replacing them with stable fats such as grass fed butter, ghee, or tallow reduces one of the major drivers of cellular dysfunction. This change supports both energy production and immune signaling. Optimize protein intake to support repair and immune resilience — Protein intake around 0.8 grams per pound (or 1.76 grams per kilogram) of lean body mass supports tissue repair, enzyme production, and immune cell function. Including roughly one-third from collagen-rich sources like slow-cooked meats or bone broth helps maintain structural and metabolic balance without overwhelming the system. Use structured niacinamide intake to reinforce energy metabolism — Small, evenly spaced doses support steady NAD+ production instead of overwhelming your system at once. A practical approach involves about 50 mg of niacinamide taken three times per day, spaced evenly — upon waking, midday, and before bed. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is niacinamide, the non-flushing form of vitamin B3, used here to support NAD+ production and mitochondrial energy metabolism as a general health practice. This is distinct from the high-dose niacin used in the clinical trial, which was medically supervised and targeted immune activation at doses up to 2,000 mg daily. Do not attempt to replicate the clinical protocol without physician oversight.

*These findings are based on laboratory and animal research. Results from these models may not directly apply to human health outcomes.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your health regimen.

FAQs About Niacinamide and Cancer

Q: What makes glioblastoma so difficult to treat?

A: Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain cancer that grows rapidly and disrupts normal brain function, leading to symptoms like seizures, memory loss, and confusion. Standard treatments have remained largely unchanged for decades, with average survival still around 12 to 15 months. The tumor also resists therapy by changing how it uses nutrients and suppressing the immune system.

Q: How does niacinamide affect cancer metabolism?

A: Research suggests tumors may divert niacinamide away from energy production and into a pathway that drains key cellular resources while supporting the tumor’s survival. Paradoxically, this may create a vulnerability — the same pathway that helps the tumor also depletes materials it depends on, which is why researchers see it as a potential target.

Q: Why is cancer now being viewed as a metabolic disease?

A: New findings suggest cancer may not be driven only by genetic mutations. Tumors actively rewire how they use nutrients and produce energy. This could mean that the internal environment of your cells, including how nutrients like vitamin B3 are processed, could directly influence whether cancer grows or struggles.

Q: Can vitamin B3 improve outcomes in glioblastoma?

A: Clinical research found that adding high-dose niacin to standard treatment improved short-term disease control. About 82.3% of patients had no tumor progression at six months, compared to roughly 53.9% with standard care alone. The study also suggested niacin may have helped restore immune cell activity and support the body’s ability to attack the tumor.

Q: What practical steps support healthier cellular energy and immune function?

A: The most effective approach focuses on restoring how your cells produce energy and how your immune system responds. This includes maintaining steady carbohydrate intake, avoiding vegetable oils that disrupt mitochondrial function, eating nutrient-dense foods rich in vitamin B3, optimizing protein intake, and using structured niacinamide intake to support NAD+ production. These steps may support the same metabolic pathways highlighted in the research.

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