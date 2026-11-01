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Your teeth are constantly losing and replacing minerals, and one often-missed nutrient helps your body put calcium exactly where it's needed.

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One overlooked stressor sets the stage for the chaos you've been blaming on free radicals alone. Are we focusing on the wrong culprit?

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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