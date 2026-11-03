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An interesting article. Indeed, colors have a notable influence on our emotional well-being, and it is well worth incorporating them consciously into our daily environment.
- Green: associated with nature, tranquility, balance, and relaxation.
- Yellow: linked to joy, optimism, energy, and vitality.
- Blue: conveys serenity, calmness, and a sense of trust.
- Orange: associated with enthusiasm, creativity, and sociability.
- Red: evokes passion, strength, energy, and emotional activation.
- Violet: linked to creativity, introspection, and feelings of empowerment.
- White: typically associated with clarity, serenity, and hope.
I find it particularly interesting that a scientific review published in 2025 in *Psychonomic Bulletin & Review*—which analyzed 132 studies involving over 42,000 participants from 64 countries—found consistent associations between colors and emotions.
It also highlights that warm tones are generally associated with higher levels of emotional activation, whereas greens and blues tend to be linked to calmer states.
Naturally, these are psychological associations, and they vary depending on the individual and the context.
Scientific reference:
Jonauskaite and Mohr (2025). Do we feel colors? A systematic review of 128 years of psychological research linking colors and emotions.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.3758/s13423-024-02615-z
I believe that surrounding ourselves with nature, natural light, and colors that evoke positive emotions is another simple way to look after our health and cultivate the joy of living.
One big Yes! Colors can make or break a space. On the flip side, I have a family member who suffers major depression. They seem to bury themselves in black, deep dark colors. Blinds are down, lights are off in a naturally dark space the daytime, and for some reason lights are left on all-night. Paint it black and little if any joy is expressed for much of anything.
Colors can juice up, spice up areas in many ways though, for those who find joy in exploring life. Different colors in sleeping spaces than those chose for shared spaces or where dinners would be enjoyed.
Another thing to keep in mind is in a small space, mirrors placed between windows and the curtains can make a room seem to expand into a larger space and can enhance the light experienced there. Also, one wall painted a different color can make a room more interesting and ramp up the feelings experienced by the dominant color.