★ TOP STORY
You Trusted the Pill - Now Read the Fine Print
What if the numbers that built its empire were never real? Quiet edits, missing records, and reversed outcomes now surface - exposing how your prescription might owe its power to paperwork, not proof.
Advertisement
Early Black Friday Deals Are Here - Limited Time!
Black Friday savings are arriving early! Explore special offers on a wide range of featured products and everyday essentials. It's a great time to stock up on your favorites while these limited-time deals last. Shop Early Black Friday Deals today!
🔥 HOT
Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.
Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991
US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500
© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Past commentators have shared back in the day, some old time doctors carried the opinion anytime a new med, drug was introduced, They Would Not Prescribe Them Until After 10 years. This allowed what and how many Affects those new drugs when first released had not been reported or seen. Now after recent events exposing so much, after 10 years about the time attention maybe too negative to ignore, too often a new, improved drug will be released and to often than comfortable, worse in negatives. The older med after 10 years has reached its sell by date and has hit the generic status. Now something that can be patented & a premium price can replace them regardless. A negative for the patients when those meds actually do help some or many and may actually be safe or safer. But health is the main priority - a healthy profit for Big P-harma that is.