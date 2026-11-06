Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
4h

Past commentators have shared back in the day, some old time doctors carried the opinion anytime a new med, drug was introduced, They Would Not Prescribe Them Until After 10 years. This allowed what and how many Affects those new drugs when first released had not been reported or seen. Now after recent events exposing so much, after 10 years about the time attention maybe too negative to ignore, too often a new, improved drug will be released and to often than comfortable, worse in negatives. The older med after 10 years has reached its sell by date and has hit the generic status. Now something that can be patented & a premium price can replace them regardless. A negative for the patients when those meds actually do help some or many and may actually be safe or safer. But health is the main priority - a healthy profit for Big P-harma that is.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture