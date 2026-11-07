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The number on your scale may completely miss it. Researchers found that where your body stores fat was linked to changes in memory, thinking, and how old your brain appears.

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A disturbing spike in child seizures across the US has been linked to common medications and illegal drugs, with cases doubling between 2009 and 2023.

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