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After more than two decades of data, a clear shift has emerged in how people choose their nutrients, with adults over 65 leading the change.

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They hid this for decades - now millions are hooked on a nightmare. Click to expose the truth!

Nearly 1 in 5 deal with these painful infections. No, they don't come from poor hygiene or bad luck - they come from something hiding on your dinner plate. New research confirms what's been suspected for years: Dangerous bacteria are surviving in store-bought meat and colonizing your body weeks later. Most doctors never connect these dots, so women keep suffering through infection after infection without knowing the real source.

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