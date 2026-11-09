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Long stretches of sitting were linked to changes in circulation and mental performance, while one easy interruption produced surprisingly encouraging results.

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Even with a clean diet and no alcohol, this underdiagnosed condition is soaring - and a single root cause may be throwing your metabolism and detox system.

For years, reports of sudden changes have been brushed aside, quietly buried beneath medical explanations that don't add up. But when these accounts repeat across different people and places, the silence around them becomes impossible to ignore.

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