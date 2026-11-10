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From simple kitchen staples to everyday self-care habits, some surprisingly basic approaches may help you feel more comfortable while your immune system does the heavy lifting.

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After treating more than 7,000 patients with her innovative 'sleep repair' approach, this neurologist discovered everyone who had trouble sleeping was suffering from this vitamin deficiency, which helps make acetyl choline and allows us to get 'paralyzed' correctly.

Scientists discover a hidden mechanism that decides what enters your awareness and what gets blocked out completely. This explains the most frustrating medical encounters you've ever had.

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