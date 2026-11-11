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By the time forgetfulness becomes obvious, changes may have been building quietly for years. Researchers have now identified a blood clue associated with what happens next.

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What if the energy crash, weight gain, and cold hands weren't fatigue - but your body's alarm that meat-only eating has switched your metabolism into survival mode?

Your body's hidden timekeeper might be at war with a harmless habit - discover the overlooked factor that resets everything.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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