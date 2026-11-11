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This Warning May Appear Years Before Memory Problems
By the time forgetfulness becomes obvious, changes may have been building quietly for years. Researchers have now identified a blood clue associated with what happens next.
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Your body's hidden timekeeper might be at war with a harmless habit - discover the overlooked factor that resets everything.
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Breaking News: What You Need to Know
Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.
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Somewhere along the line Ben's declaration "a penny of Prevention is worth more than a pound of cure," got tossed. Here in this rural area many have wells. The well here has very high levels of iron, sulfur and lime. They seem to take turns as to what is the most dominant. The Sulfur is so strong although the water tests fine for drinking and cooking as far as bacteria is concerned, makes it hard to drink. Such so it needs to be filtered. The iron if too high is linked to Alzheimer's but, being as we have no way to no from how far away our well water can be sourced from, more so the turning a blind eye to the contaminations of pollution of many kinds, the pollution of ag chem's, Glyphosate and what not, filtering the water long ago has turned out to be a Happy Accident to engage in a penny of Prevention. A shame really, when a few hundred years ago people could tap into clean water nearly everywhere. Creeks, springs, rivers.