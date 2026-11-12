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More than 2 million records revealed a cardiovascular connection that reaches far beyond the symptoms most commonly associated with this condition.

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A recent analysis found hazardous pesticides in baby food, posing a serious risk to babies' health. Alarmingly, these chemicals are also present in bee pollen, highlighting their ubiquity and environmental dangers.

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