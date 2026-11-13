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When this nutrient ran low, cells struggled to produce proteins that help your immune system recognize potential threats. And the people who need it most may be especially vulnerable to running short.

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Experts say hidden chemical mixtures - not sugar alone - may be silently flipping the switch on your body's insulin control, damaging cells, disrupting your gut, and triggering metabolic chaos from the inside out.

It promises a younger you, yet internal memos suggest ticking risks. Scan the insider Q&A scrubbed from the public website last week.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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