★ TOP STORY

Long dismissed as less important after childhood, this overlooked organ produces a hormone researchers are now linking to inflammatory changes later in life.

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Scientists are uncovering a hidden 'memory' inside the body, one that records every pill you've ever swallowed - and may still be influencing how you feel today in ways no doctor ever warned you about.

Two overlooked hormones normally act as brakes on inflammation. When they fall out of balance, immune signaling intensifies and flare cycles become harder to control, regardless of topical treatments.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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