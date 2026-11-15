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A large study uncovered bacterial patterns linked to better mobility, physical function, and independence, revealing another reason your microbiome matters.

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This overlooked cellular glitch quietly erodes your strength - until it's too late to fix.

A major analysis exposes the true scale of brain-related disorders in the US. The findings raise uncomfortable questions about why survival is improving - but quality of life is not.

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