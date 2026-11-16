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Researchers discovered that moderate movement helped preserve an automatic brain function you rely on constantly without even realizing it's happening.

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Ultraprocessed foods are marketed as ‘tasty’ and ‘convenient,’ but research reveals that they cause a host of metabolic issues in children.

Marketed as safe and nutritious, this popular swap may silently drain key nutrients from your child's body - compromising growth, brain function, and long-term health without warning.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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