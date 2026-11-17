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A booming online health business is making treatment easier than ever to get, but signing up could affect what your body produces naturally.

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From synthetic carpets to cling wrap and cheap containers, plastic pollution is now an invisible indoor threat - and lung biopsies confirm the damage. Here's how to protect yourself and purge the plastic hiding in plain sight.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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