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One biological dentist says advanced imaging frequently uncovers retained material, infections, and other problems that patients had no idea were still there.

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Vitamin K2 plays an important role in normal calcium metabolism, helping your body utilize calcium as part of maintaining healthy bones. This essential nutrient also contributes to normal physiological processes involved in cardiovascular health. Make Vitamin K2 part of your daily wellness routine and order yours today!

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If you took all the heart health risk factors for France and Scotland (such as smoking, high blood pressure, and diabetes), the French have a slightly higher risk according to conventional thinking. So why do they suffer just one-fifth of the amount of heart disease?

A growing number of seemingly healthy adults are collapsing without warning - data reveals one widely used medication may double your risk of sudden death the longer you stay on it.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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