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It doesn't necessarily keep your brain on constant high alert. Instead, researchers found that earlier experiences may leave it primed to react more strongly when stress returns.

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Your workouts aren't the problem. Your protein intake isn't the problem. But something you're eating right after training is interfering with the exact moment your muscles need to repair and grow stronger. New evidence shows this one meal component slows everything down so dramatically, it's like pouring concrete into your recovery system. Most trainers don't even know about this yet - but once you understand it, everything changes.

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