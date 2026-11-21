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You probably do it for hours without giving it a second thought, but researchers found that the way your body settles into this position may send unexpected signals to your brain.

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Surprisingly, taking calcium by itself may not be enough to support strong, healthy bones.* That's why our Calcium with Vitamins D3 & K2 combines all three nutrients in one convenient formula to help build and maintain strong, healthy bones while also supporting cardiovascular health.* And because strong bones are only part of the picture, pair it with our Joint Formula, which helps support the stability and flexibility of your joints, maintain healthy joint cartilage and promote synovial fluid production.*

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Recycled black plastics used in kitchen utensils, children's toys and food containers expose you and your family to hazardous chemicals linked to various health issues.

When symptoms return, most people aren't told to question the drug - they're told the condition has 'progressed.' That belief drives the next prescription, then the next. If you've been caught in that loop, this may explain why it keeps happening.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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It seems almost everyone these days is looking for a better way to fuel their day, and our Biothin® Ketone Energy MCT Oil can help. Made from coconut-derived C8, it provides clean-burning fuel that helps support energy and normal cognitive function as part of a healthy diet.* Simply add it to your coffee or smoothie, starting with a teaspoon and working up to a tablespoon, for an easy addition to your morning routine.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.