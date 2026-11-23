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A familiar source of light was pushed aside partly because much of its output couldn't be counted as useful brightness, but biology may tell a very different story.

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Curcumin is best known for giving turmeric its vibrant color, but - unknown to most - both curcumin and turmeric offer remarkable health-supporting properties. Curcumin is a powerful antioxidant,* and our formula, Curcumin Advanced, is designed for enhanced bioavailability to deliver not only curcumin, but demethoxycurcumin and bisdemethoxycurcumin as well - three of the curcuminoids found in turmeric. Choose this natural formula to support your overall health.*

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Think long workouts are the only way to stay healthy? Research says otherwise. Discover how short bursts of effort deliver big benefits to your health.

Researchers have identified a silent biological trigger that flips when stress hits - and your mitochondria decide whether your body copes, collapses, or begins aging faster than it should.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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Your immune system works hard for you every day, and it deserves a little extra care. Our select Immune Support formulas are designed to support healthy immune function,* so you can feel ready for whatever the day brings. Give your body the support it deserves and explore these premium wellness essentials today.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

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