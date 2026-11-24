★ TOP STORY

Researchers are finding that an incredibly common oral condition may send inflammatory signals beyond your gums and affect systems you would never think to connect to your teeth.

Advertisement

Not all vitamin E is created equal. Most natural vitamin E supplements on the market are derived from soy. Ours is sourced from sunflowers, making it a great option if you prefer to avoid soy. Discover the balanced formula of our Vitamin E supplement and help support healthy, glowing skin from within.*

📈 TRENDING NEWS

Discover how a landmark ruling against lab-grown meat underscores environmental concerns, health risks, and the broader push to protect traditional farming and food safety in America.

You don't feel dependent on anything, yet you're constantly reaching for your phone, craving intense flavors, and needing stronger stimulation just to feel something. This isn't weakness - it's biology under attack. Evidence shows that food companies, tech platforms, and content creators deliberately engineered their products to override your brain's natural satisfaction systems, trapping you in cycles of spike and crash that leave you depleted, distracted, and desperately seeking the next hit.

🔥 HOT

Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

Advertisement

Copper is an essential mineral that supports many important processes in your body.* Copper contributes to normal energy production, iron metabolism, healthy connective tissue (including skin), and normal nervous system function.* We make it easy to support healthy copper levels with our mini tablets, featuring copper bisglycinate, a chelated form of copper, with 4 mg per serving.* Talk with your health care provider about the right amount for you.

Disclaimer: The entire contents of this website are based upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, unless otherwise noted. Individual articles are based upon the opinions of the respective author, who retains copyright as marked. The information on this website is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice. It is intended as a sharing of knowledge and information from the research and experience of Dr. Mercola and his community. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your own health care decisions based upon your research and in partnership with a qualified health care professional.

Mercola.com, 125 SW 3rd Place, Suite 205, Cape Coral, FL 33991

US Number: (877) 985-2695 | Intl Number: 1 (239) 599-9500

© 1997-2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola. All Rights Reserved.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.