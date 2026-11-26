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Millions rely on common medications for everyday aches, but frequent use of certain types can weaken the protective barrier your stomach needs to defend itself.

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Millions of kids rely on school lunches daily, but testing reveals these meals contain harmful contaminants, including heavy metals and nearly 50 pesticides, causing irreversible health damage.

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