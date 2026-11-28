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A surprising discovery about everyday environmental exposure suggests that some of the microbes we try hardest to eliminate may deserve a closer look.

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This overlooked dietary exposure doesn't look dangerous on the surface, yet research links it to stiffening arteries, kidney strain, and weakened bones over time.

Long before weight changes, lab results, or obvious warning signs, a quiet internal shift may already be underway - accumulating year after year while you're told everything looks 'normal.'

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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