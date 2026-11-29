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A study found that anxiety and depression were more common years before certain bowel diseases were diagnosed, pointing to a possible connection involving inflammation and the gut microbiome.

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If you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), getting regular exercise helps manage the symptoms. Research shows being physically active exhibits positive effects on your digestive system via multiple pathways.

Research shows how fatty meals activate clotting cells, inflame tissues, and create the perfect landing zone for breast cancer to metastasize - but reversing it might take just seven days.

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