6 Nutrients to Boost Your Skin’s Natural SPF
Improve your skin's natural protection against the harmful effects of UV radiation from the sun and boost skin health with this inside-out strategy.
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
You can support healthy skin and protect it from ultraviolet damage from the inside. Scientists have identified several nutrients that have UV protective activity, reducing your risk of sunburn and related skin damage
Astaxanthin, lycopene, beta carotene, vitamins D, E, and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) have all been shown to help prot…