STORY AT-A-GLANCE

Roughly 1 in 10 infectious disease deaths globally are attributable to obesity, a figure that rose to 15% during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic

In a recent study, participants who belonged to the group with the highest body mass index (BMI) had a 3.54 times increased risk of dying from infectious disease

Excess fat tissue creates chronic low-grade inflammation, impairing T-cell, NK-cell, and macrophage function while disrupting immune cell coordination against pathogens

Obesity mechanically restricts lung expansion, reduces airflow, and slows mucus clearance, allowing respiratory pathogens to penetrate deeper into lung tissues

Nutrient deficiencies, especially vitamin D, are common in obesity. This weakens antimicrobial defenses further, giving infections a head start before symptoms even appear

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Obesity continues to be a problem in America. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 73.6% of adults 20 years and older are overweight and obese. This staggering number is putting serious strain on the economy, leading to a whopping $1.4 trillion in annual health expenses. Having excess body fat causes an assortment of health complications to arise, including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

While these complications have been extensively studied within the context of obesity, they are metabolic in nature. Another part that’s rarely discussed is the impact of obesity on infectious disease — complications caused by microbes. Now, a study published in The Lancet attempts to answer this mystery.

Obesity Drives a Measurable Rise in Severe Infection Risk

The researchers explored how obesity affects your risk of mortality. The rationale for following this line of research was because the metabolic effects of obesity have already been extensively covered, but much less is known about its impact across different types of infectious diseases.

For the analysis, the researchers selected 67,766 adults from two Finnish cohort studies and 479,498 adults from the United Kingdom (U.K.) Biobank. The participants’ body mass index (BMI) was tracked at baseline — 1998 to 2002 for the Finnish population and 2006 to 2010 for the U.K. population. Infection-related mortality risk due to obesity was analyzed until 2018, 2021, and 2023 — before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mortality risk steadily climbed as BMI increased — People in the highest obesity class had a 2.75 times higher risk for severe nonfatal infections in the Finnish cohorts and 3.07 in the U.K. Biobank, meaning triple the risk compared to adults at a healthy weight. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published For fatal infections, the danger was even higher. The risk reached 3.06 times in Finland and 3.54 times in the U.K., underscoring the magnitude of this problem.

About 1 in 10 deaths from infectious disease are caused by obesity — After modeling the global impact, the researchers reported that 8.6% of all infection-related deaths in 2018 were attributable to obesity, rising to 15.0% during 2021 and settling at 10.8% (0.6 million out of 5.4 million) in 2023 as global conditions shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Another striking detail lies in how consistent the findings were across measurement methods. When the researchers evaluated obesity using waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, and body fat percentage, the risk remained almost identical — 1.7 times for severe infection across metrics. In short, excess fat, no matter how it’s measured, puts your health at risk.

Infection severity was closely linked to obesity — The analyses included long follow-up periods, and captured infection events before, during, and after the COVID pandemic. Across all eras, the pattern held. Even when the COVID-19 pandemic entered the picture, the underlying risk landscape hardly budged. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Some groups experienced even steeper risk elevations than others. While the study reports strong effects across nearly everyone with obesity, individuals with class III obesity faced the largest surge in both hospitalizations and deaths.

For context, obesity is currently broken down into three classes — Class I is a BMI of 30 to 34.9, and class II is a BMI of 35.0 to 39.9. Lastly, class III refers to a BMI of 40 or higher. Moving from overweight (BMI between 25 and 29.9) to class I obesity created a measurable rise in risk. However, advancing to class II and class III amplified the danger sharply.

Excess fat tissue upsets metabolic health by keeping your body in a constant low-grade inflammatory state — As a result, immune function is also affected. According to the researchers, these include “[r]educed T-cell and NK-cell function, neutrophil dysfunction, dysregulated complement and adiponectin signalling, and diminished mucus clearance and lymphatic flow.”

A Deeper Look at How Obesity Affects Your Risk for Infectious Disease

In the previous study, researchers analyzed the risk that obesity poses to your health when it comes to infectious disease. Now, it’s time to look at the biological mechanisms involved. In another study published in the International Journal of Obesity, researchers outlined different ways excess body fat reshapes your immune function and becomes vulnerable to infections.

Higher body fat percentage equals higher infectious disease risk — The study reported the same pattern seen in The Lancet study — infections did not just simply occur more often in individuals with obesity; they progressed more aggressively. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published According to the authors, “obesity has substantial effects on the immune system,” meaning the body’s internal security system struggles to respond effectively once pathogens enter when excess body fat gets in the way. The image below provides a summary of their theories: Source: International Journal of Obesity volume 46, pages 449 to 465 (2022) Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Excess adipose tissues (body fat) behave like an active endocrine organ — They release inflammatory hormones and chemical signals that disrupt communication between immune cells. In plain terms, the immune system loses coordination. When you live with this imbalance, you face a slower response to viruses and bacteria, which allows these microbes to multiply more easily.

Obesity alters the architecture and function of the respiratory system — The authors explained that excess fat around the chest wall reduces lung expansion and lowers lung volumes, creating a mechanical disadvantage when the body tries to clear mucus or maintain airflow during an infection. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’ve ever felt out of breath walking up a short flight of stairs, this is the same limitation playing out at a microscopic level during a bout of respiratory illness. Bacteria and viruses take advantage of that reduced airflow, settling deeper into lung tissues.

Inflammation persists for years in many obese individuals — Over time, this constant inflammatory pressure exhausts their immune cells. The review highlights that macrophages — the immune cells responsible for engulfing and clearing pathogens — switch into a less effective mode of activity under the influence of obesity-related inflammation. Instead of clearing invaders quickly, macrophages operate sluggishly, which prolongs infections and increases tissue damage.

Respiratory infections often worsen the fastest, but skin issues aren’t far behind — Altered circulation reduces the body’s ability to deliver immune cells to the site of injury. However, changes in the skin also slow down wound-healing, allowing bacteria to enter your system faster.

Excess skin due to obesity increases risk for topical infections — As body fat begins to increase, the skin compensates accordingly and causes more skin folds. The researchers noted that these are factors that increase the risk of fungal and bacterial skin infections.

Obese individuals usually have existing nutrient deficiencies, which worsen the problem further — For example, vitamin D deficiency is far more common in adults with obesity. This nutrient plays an important role in immune function, especially in controlling inflammation in the respiratory tract.

Adipose tissue in obesity recruits immune cells into fat stores, diverting them from circulation — This means that your body’s main protectors are pulled away from where infections unfold. As a result, when a pathogen enters through the lungs, skin, or gut, fewer active immune cells are available to meet the threat. Your body ends up fighting with a depleted army: Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “In obesity, visceral adipose tissue produces an excess of cytokines such as tumour necrosis factor α (TNFα) and interleukin (IL)-6 and 1β that could weaken the response of immune cells during an infectious stimulus,” the researchers explained. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “In addition, in a state of excess weight, a condition of hyperleptinemia is observed that can contribute to immune imbalance.”

How to Restore Your Healthy Metabolism and Stop Fat Storage

As noted in the findings, excess body fat won’t do your health any good, and the best time to start getting rid of it is today. If you’ve been having difficulty losing weight despite your best efforts — be it exercising or modifying your diet — the problem is in your cellular energy function.

When your cells are saturated with polyunsaturated fats (PUFs) like linoleic acid (LA), your body lowers its metabolic rate, shifting into storing fat instead of burning it. Thus, the foundational step isn’t running countless miles because you can’t outrun a bad diet. The answer lies in fixing how your body burns fuel through corrective action by way of eating properly.

Remove vegetable oils from your diet — Every time you eat ultraprocessed foods or food cooked in soybean, canola, corn, safflower, or sunflower oil, you push more LA into your tissues, slowing down your cellular energy production and nudging your body toward metabolic hibernation. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Once you reduce and eliminate these unhealthy oils from your diet, your cells stop fighting the inflammatory load and start burning fuel with far less strain. As this shift settles in, you feel more stable because your mitochondria burn energy cleanly. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I recommend keeping your LA intake under 3 grams a day. This amount aligns with the intake that our ancestors had before the rise of industrially made vegetable oils. To help you with accurate monitoring, sign up for the Mercola Health Coach app once it becomes available. It will contain a feature called a Seed Oil Sleuth, which will compile your daily LA intake to a tenth of a gram. Choose stable fats to keep energy steady — Continuing the point above, when you trade out seed oils for healthier saturated fats like grass fed butter, coconut oil, ghee, and beef tallow, you give your metabolism a major advantage. These fats burn cleanly, support oxygen use, and help your cells stay switched on instead of drifting into storage mode. It’s the difference between running your engine on premium fuel versus watered-down gasoline. Choose healthy carbs to maintain metabolic flexibility — Don’t be tempted to cut out carbs in an effort to lose weight because this forces your body into a low-oxygen, low-energy environment. When chosen carefully, carbs, especially healthy ones, protect your metabolism. That means choosing whole fruits, white rice, and root vegetables — foods that help promote proper cellular energy. Don’t choose refined and ultraprocessed carb sources. Dial down stress — Feeling tense, overstimulated, or wired, especially at night, usually means that your cortisol and estrogen are running too high, pushing your system toward fat storage and suppress healthy energy production. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published To lower your stress levels, remember to get daily sunlight and restful sleep, and minimize back on alcohol (or remove it entirely). As those stress signals drop, your metabolism burns energy better instead of hoarding it. Teach your body to switch metabolic fuels through exercise — Staying inactive teaches your mitochondria to conserve rather than produce. Doing gentle strength training, daily walking, and light resistance exercise can wake them back up. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Movement tells your cells how to use both fat and carbs for energy, instead of locking into one inefficient mode. You don’t need extreme exercise — you only need consistent motion that challenges your muscles and keeps energy flowing.

Frequently Asked Questions About Obesity-Related Infectious Disease Mortality

Q: How does obesity increase the risk of infectious disease?

A: Obesity creates chronic inflammation that impairs T-cells, NK-cells, and macrophages. Excess fat diverts immune cells into fat stores, while insulin resistance raises blood sugar, helping microbes spread.

Q: How much does obesity raise the risk of severe or fatal infections?

A: Research shows that people in the highest obesity class face up to 3.54 times the risk of fatal infections. Globally, about 1 in 10 infectious disease deaths are attributable to obesity.

Q: Why are respiratory infections especially dangerous for people with obesity?

A: Excess chest fat restricts lung expansion and airflow, making it harder to clear mucus. This allows bacteria and viruses to settle deeper into lung tissue and progress more aggressively.

Q: Does the type of obesity measurement matter when assessing infection risk?

A: No. Whether using BMI, waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, or body fat percentage, infection risk remained nearly identical — about 1.7 times higher across all metrics.

Q: What steps can reduce infection risk related to obesity?

A: Eliminating vegetable oils high in linoleic acid (LA), choosing stable fats and healthy carbohydrates, managing stress, and incorporating consistent gentle exercise to restore metabolic function all work together to help reduce excess body fat and protect your health.

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