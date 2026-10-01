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So much is packed into this statement; "Stop treating symptoms in isolation and start rebuilding your inner environment — You don't need a low-carb protocol or a long course of antibiotics. You need a metabolic foundation strong enough to resist bacterial and fungal overgrowth in the first place."
Our health or our misery/ill health grows their roots in our inner Garden. Also, with the pointing out how fungal overgrowth after antibiotics and/or poor diet can occur, if the Memory is Working for a while there were reports some cancers were being found to actually be fungal overgrowths. Have know way of knowing but perhaps an extreme overgrowth of Fungus feeds conditions to lead to some cancers.
Insulin resistance is implicated in the pathogenesis and progression of hypertension, as well as type 2 diabetes. Epidemiological studies have documented a high incidence of diabetes in hypertensive patients. Dysregulation of neurohumoral and neuroimmune systems is involved in the pathophysiology of both insulin resistance and hypertension. Epidemiological data show that hypertension is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes. The combination of hypertension and type 2 diabetes increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The degree of inflammation induced by insulin resistance is a key mechanism explaining the development of endothelial dysfunction and metabolic abnormalities.
Insulin resistance also plays a key role in the pathogenesis and progression of hypertension-induced target-organ damage, such as left ventricular hypertrophy, atherosclerosis, and chronic kidney disease. Collectively, these abnormalities contribute significantly to the increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide. A multitude of factors are involved in the development of cardiovascular pathologies. Mitochondrial changes occurring during the aging process account for the functional deficits observed in cardiovascular diseases. In the heart, the majority of ATP is generated through fatty acid beta-oxidation, although glucose can also serve as an energy source depending on availability. In cardiac pathologies, insulin signaling is impaired, affecting metabolic flexibility; consequently, ATP levels decrease.
Oxidative stress and mtDNA alterations are observed in patients with cardiovascular diseases. In the heart, reactive oxygen species (ROS) are generated via complexes I and III in neutrophils, endothelial cells, and myocytes. Increased ROS levels lead to endothelial dysfunction, inflammation of the blood vessels, and the generation of oxidized LDL at the arterial level. Ultimately, these changes trigger atherosclerosis, hypertension, and cardiac hypertrophy.
Several mechanisms are activated to raise blood pressure levels in these subjects, namely sodium retention, increased sympathetic nerve activity, endothelial dysfunction, vascular remodeling, and electrolyte imbalance. Genetic studies have indicated that insulin-like growth factor-binding protein 3 (IGF-BP3) is a regulator of blood pressure.
Insulin is a pleiotropic hormone that exerts a multitude of effects on lipid and protein metabolism, ion and amino acid transport, the cell cycle, proliferation, and differentiation. Insulin regulates various physiological processes, including glucose, protein, and lipid metabolism; the cell cycle; growth and survival; vascular tone and inflammation; ion and amino acid exchange/transport; and neurohormonal activity (involving the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system, TNF-α [tumor necrosis factor-α], IL-6 [interleukin-6], IL-1 [interleukin-1], and PAI-1 [plasminogen activator inhibitor-1]). Insulin resistance contributes to elevated blood pressure through several mechanisms, including increased tissue activity of angiotensin II (AngII) and aldosterone, heightened sympathetic nervous system activity, and oxidative stress. The loss of endothelial insulin signaling may represent a key mechanism linking hypertension to endothelial dysfunction. The molecular and pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the reciprocal relationship between insulin resistance and hypertension result in a vicious cycle that reinforces the link between metabolic and hemodynamic disorders.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40292-020-00408-8 (2020)
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-13009-0_8 (2023)
https://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2023/8873226/ (2023)