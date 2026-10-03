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Guillermou
Oct 3

An excellent insight, Dr. Mercola.

We often focus exclusively on which supplement to take and overlook a fundamental factor: consistency. If a routine is overly complex, relies on memory, or demands daily willpower, it sooner or later becomes difficult to maintain.

I find it particularly wise to link supplementation to established habits—such as mealtimes—and to eliminate unnecessary steps. Designing a routine that aligns with human behavior, rather than requiring a constant struggle against it, is a highly practical approach grounded in behavioral science.

Ultimately, a good supplement does little good if it stays in the bottle.

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