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You don’t need another workout or 10,000 steps. Researchers found one tiny interruption to your day may help counter what hours in a chair are doing to your body.

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Found only in small quantities in fruits and vegetables and challenging for your body to use and absorb, quercetin and pterostilbene are flavonoids known for their ability to powerfully support a healthy, normal immune response. Enjoy all the benefits of this potent antioxidant duo with our highly absorbable, liposome-infused formula, and support your brain, metabolic and immune health as well as an already normal inflammatory response.

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Think you’re safe because you’re slim? Scientists warn even lean soda drinkers face skyrocketing risk for fatty liver, insulin resistance, and Type 2 diabetes from daily sugary drinks flooding your liver with toxic fructose.

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Up-to-date info on the latest health-related news happening in the world.

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As your body’s natural production changes over time, supporting foundational pathways becomes more important. Geranyl Geraniol is involved in normal biological pathways related to cellular and metabolic function. This formula is designed for daily use as part of a balanced wellness routine. Shop now and support your daily wellness routine.

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