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Could This 5-Minute Habit Help Undo Hours of Sitting?
You don’t need another workout or 10,000 steps. Researchers found one tiny interruption to your day may help counter what hours in a chair are doing to your body.
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This 5 min/hour was my top recommendation from MAHA's book Change Your Environments. I remembered this from Mercola years ago--I had a browser tab with a timer on it so I got up every 20 minutes. My well-being improved immediately when I restored this.
One of the most common complaints among people who spend much of their day sitting is lower back pain; this occurs because, while seated, the lumbar curve shifts from concave to convex. Additionally, certain muscle groups—such as the psoas—shorten. Psoas shortening is one of the most common issues for those who spend long hours sitting.
The psoas muscle acts as a sort of suspension bridge between the torso and the legs, transmitting energy flow in both directions, stabilizing the spine, and working in harmony with the diaphragm. It also links body movement rhythms with respiratory rhythms; together, they provide a continuous massage to the spine, organs, blood vessels, and nerves of the torso, stimulating fluid movement throughout the body.
It is a vital muscle for any movement involving balance, rotation of the torso and legs, and—ultimately—general body movement. Prolonged sitting causes the psoas to lose flexibility and chronically shorten, forcing other abdominal and back muscles to compensate for balance and eventually causing them to stiffen as well. Psoas shortening pulls the vertebrae downward, causing them to compress the discs. This constant tension leads to lower back pain, sciatica, nerve impingement, disc protrusions, and even herniation.
Stretching is an effective technique for preventing psoas shortening.
The psoas is, therefore, the physical axis of a balanced and stable body. It is a vital muscle for any movement involving balance, rotation of the torso and legs, and—ultimately—general body movement. Consequently, improper movements and poor posture tend to strain the psoas muscle—for instance, during a motor activity as seemingly simple as walking.
Many of us mistakenly believe that leg movement begins at the waist—that is, that the torso ends where the hip begins. Structurally, however, the legs begin at the hip joints (where the femur connects to the hip); for the body to maintain harmonious balance, the pelvis must function as part of the torso rather than the legs. If, while walking, we move the pelvis as if it were part of the legs—swaying excessively or thrusting it forward or backward—the psoas is forced to exert unnatural tension to protect and stabilize the spine.
The psoas can become tense in many different situations, as it is capable of contracting or relaxing independently at each vertebral junction.
However, if this muscle is constantly used to adjust internal stability, it may eventually lose flexibility and become chronically shortened. Such chronic contraction or stiffening of the psoas leads to a cascade of problems, as other abdominal and back muscles are forced to compensate for the imbalance and begin to stiffen as well. For example, the pelvic bones tend to tilt forward, reducing the distance between the iliac crests and the legs and compressing the head of the femur within the hip joint.
This compression causes excessive thigh muscle development and limits the femur's rotational capacity—a movement that is then taken over by the knees and the lumbar spine.
Over time, these issues can lead to chronic injuries in the back, the head of the femur, or the knees. Furthermore, the iliopsoas muscle complex is intimately linked to the primal "fight-or-flight" response that enables animals to defend themselves in dangerous situations when facing an external threat. Whether we curl up in a protective fetal position or spring off the ground to run, the psoas is central to the muscles involved and the first to react. Consequently, a chronically contracted psoas sends signals throughout the body that affect the nervous system, exhaust the adrenal glands, and weaken the immune system.
When relaxing the psoas, we must cultivate trust in the balance of our skeleton rather than seeking balance through muscular tension. A relaxed body naturally supports its weight on its own skeletal structure; muscles exist to move bones, not to prop up the body's weight. As we learn to distribute weight across the skeleton and support it effortlessly, this sensation translates into an emotional state of security and balance.
Initial relaxation exercises may create a fleeting sense of instability. Furthermore, once we learn to sense our iliopsoas muscles and begin to relax them, we may experience a period of mixed emotions. This is normal, as psoas atrophy is often linked to emotional issues; releasing this muscle—like any healing process—requires letting go of old patterns and purging harmful elements by allowing them to surface. Over time, awareness and care of the iliopsoas will lead to improvements in both physical and emotional health.
A shortened psoas pulls the vertebrae downward; consequently, prolonged shortening causes the vertebrae to compress the discs. Failure to resolve this constant tension can lead to lower back pain, sciatica, nerve impingement, disc protrusions, and even a herniated disc. Additionally, if only one psoas is shortened, it twists the spine, potentially causing acquired scoliosis. Bilateral contraction results in lumbar hyperlordosis. For these reasons, regular stretching is important. https://www.washingtonpost.com/apps/g/page/national/the-health-hazards-of-sitting/750/
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https://www.healthline.com/health/psoas-stretch-what-it-good#2 .-----
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/e/e2/Anterior_Hip_Muscles_2.PNG/368px-Anterior_Hip_Muscles_2.PNG
https://www.xataka.com/medicina-y-salud/lo-que-hace-a-tu-cuerpo-el-estar-sentado-frente-al-ordenador-10-horas-al-dia
https://www.xataka.com/medicina-y-salud/lo-que-hace-a-tu-cuerpo-el-estar-sentado-frente-al-ordenador-10-horas-al-dia