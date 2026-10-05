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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Oct 5

With Asbestos there is the original particle. It is like a long porcupine quill covered with spike spurs to dig in and anchor themselves, but what makes them an even bigger offender is these "quills" keep breaking into even smaller particles and expanding the damage.

Diesel fumes were found to throw out damaging particles and new guidelines and process were made to reduce them.

Most industries have dust involved and provide dust mask. However, in some cases the particles are so small the holes in the masks are like a dandelion seed floating threw the Lincoln Tunnel. The smallest particles slide right through. And, as this newer research is seeing, the smaller particles are also big offenders. While the standard equipment still catches the bigger particles and a good thing, better processes seem necessary.

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