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People see the numbers on the scale drop as expected, yet researchers discovered something important was moving in the wrong direction at the same time - raising questions about what those results really mean.

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If you consume high amounts of this, you’re tricking your body into conserving energy for hard times, like a famine or long winter with scarce food supplies. It causes ‘extreme damage,’ leading to virtually every degenerative disease and the most common causes of death.

If you don’t want Alzheimer’s, avoid this. It’s not the only cause, but it is a major exacerbating factor. Despite the risks, it’s still being used, because there’s no money to be made by telling people this.

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