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While a constant struggle with old traumatic work injuries, if the time and effort is taken to mildly work on the supporter muscles around those injuries, Eventually full motion if possible reawaken, renews all those things impacted. Caution is needed due to ligaments and or tendons sometimes need complete rest in order for them to heal enough to push harder. When successful and muscle strength improves, unlike the GLP shots, activity increases and weight issues resolve too.
Maybe just me but quality of life, ability to maintain Independence counts for way more than appearances.
Very interesting. The connection between gut microbiota, short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), and GLP-1 is a pathway that deserves much more attention. When specific gut bacteria ferment fiber and other non-digestible carbohydrates, they produce SCFAs such as butyrate, propionate, and acetate.
These metabolites can act on receptors found on intestinal L-cells—specifically FFAR2 and FFAR3—thereby promoting the release of hormones like GLP-1 and PYY. Furthermore, butyrate serves as the primary fuel source for colonocytes and contributes to maintaining the intestinal barrier and an environment conducive to proper colon function.
Therefore, rather than simply trying to "increase GLP-1," it makes sense to nurture the ecosystem involved in its signaling; a diet rich in a variety of fibers and plant-based foods can provide the substrates needed to produce these metabolites. However, the response depends heavily on an individual's specific microbiota composition and the types of fiber consumed.
Here is a good review regarding the role of butyrate and its metabolic effects:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36763294/ (2923)
And another on SCFAs and metabolic health:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32865024/ (2024)