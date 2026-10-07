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Scientists discovered a tiny drainage route hiding in plain sight - and what happened to this system with age could change how researchers think about the aging brain.

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What looks like a simple tremor beneath your feet may be quietly waking up hidden muscles, stirring circulation, and setting off changes you don’t notice until days later.

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