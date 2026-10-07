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Guillermou
Oct 7

A friend of mine has Parkinson's. I’ll send him the article. This new study in *Cell* strikes me as particularly interesting from the perspective of Parkinson's disease. The authors have identified a previously unknown pathway for cerebrospinal fluid to exit into meningeal lymphatic vessels, and they show that this pathway deteriorates significantly with aging.

This makes the role of sleep in Parkinson's even more interesting. During sleep—especially deep NREM sleep—activity in the glymphatic system increases; this system plays a role in clearing metabolites and potentially toxic proteins, including α-synuclein. In Parkinson's, sleep disturbances might therefore not only be a symptom of the disease but also contribute to reduced clearance of α-synuclein.

We do not yet know whether improving sleep can slow the progression of Parkinson's, so we must not confuse a promising hypothesis with a proven therapy. However, the connection between sleep → glymphatic/lymphatic drainage → α-synuclein clearance warrants much further research.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42480526/ (2026)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40912750/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/398154225_Glymphatic_system_sleep_dysregulation_and_Parkinson's_disease_Emerging_links_in_neurodegeneration_and_neuroprotection (2025)

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