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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 8

Thank you, Dr. Mercola, for this valuable reminder. I especially appreciate the message that health is not about perfection or an “all-or-nothing” approach, but about consistently returning to the fundamentals that matter.

For me, that means building the foundation around whole, minimally processed foods, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and metabolic health, and then considering targeted interventions only when there is a specific need, biomarker, objective or reasonable clinical evidence to support them.

Sustainable health is built through consistency, not perfection. Thank you for continuing to emphasize this important perspective.

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Oct 8Edited

Great article and it has implications all over our lives..."Resist the all-or-nothing crackdown." We are hit with programing images, sources pushing promoting slick, manufactured images of perfection and many of us are left with feeling failure, not perfect, not good enough in many areas of life. Never find our voice to sing, to dance, to engage in pursuing cooking, even in relationships, so many things. Life is filled with so many things where we are not actually failing, what are doing is learning what doesn't work.

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