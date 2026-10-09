Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Oct 9

Nothing to see here, move along pay no attention to how one thing to follow another from the early 70s' when the doors were blasted open to allow the floodgates for Profits for the few, and little left for you! Thousands of chemicals illegal in Europe...here, meh! Pour those and more on the breakfast cereal, TV dinners, Grab and Gulp fast foods. Explosion of Ultra Processes Foods nearly anything goes as long as it continues to feed consolidation into fewer individuals and best of all, untouched by human hands. Loss of meaningful bonding communities, families. Loss of sources outside of the "expert's" for direction, information.

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