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Your birthday may reveal far less about your health than you think. Researchers found another measure of aging tied to striking differences in the risk of several cancers.

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Think you're making an eco-friendly choice with laundry detergent sheets? Think again. Lab testing shows most brands harbor concerning levels of toxic PFAS chemicals. Learn which products are safe, which to ditch and why this common household item might be more dangerous than you ever imagined.

Behind the closed doors of operating rooms, disturbing questions emerge - who decides when life has ended, and how often are they wrong?

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