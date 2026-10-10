Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Oct 10

Thank you very much, Dr. Mercola, for sharing such interesting information. Dehydration not only allows for food preservation but also raises fascinating questions regarding nutritional quality. Beyond the loss of heat-sensitive vitamins and the concentration of sugars, there is a particularly interesting aspect: processing can alter the structure of the plant matrix—and, consequently, the bioaccessibility of its polyphenols and their subsequent transformation by the gut microbiota. Therefore, it is not enough to simply measure the amount of antioxidants remaining in the food; what matters is how much we can absorb and which beneficial metabolites are produced in the gut. Understanding this interplay between food technology, nutrition, and the microbiome could help us optimize food preservation while keeping biological effects in mind. Thank you for continuing to promote a deeper, more integrative approach to health! 🙏🧡👍

Reply
Share
Just steve's avatar
Just steve
Oct 12

My third article was a midwestern doctor report on how corporate capture took over in medicine and especially with vaccines and vaccines being a Foundation Stone used for promotion.

Big is when the Corporate owned shills promote the phrase - there is no research proving vaxxx harms, with the implication being, tons of research has been done to prove such, when the reality is there is no research done with the intention to actually see if there are harms or, if any were to exist proving serious harms or concerns, they are buried.

Think how Legacy Media saturated the public with x - many "Cases" today with some of the public believing this was meaning people seriously ill, or dying.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture