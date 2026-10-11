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Guillermou
Oct 11

Beyond the abundant evidence supporting the ergogenic benefits of creatine supplementation, recent findings suggest a much broader application for creatine in various myopathies, neurodegenerative diseases, and other pathologies. Furthermore, creatine has been found to exhibit properties unrelated to energy metabolism, acting as a potential direct and indirect antioxidant and exerting anti-inflammatory effects. Despite the clinical success of creatine supplements, there is limited scientific understanding regarding their potential effects on cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of mortality. Given the non-energy-related actions of creatine highlighted in this review, it is plausible that creatine supplementation could serve as an adjunctive therapy for managing vascular health in at-risk populations. Therefore, this review aims not only to summarize current literature on creatine and vascular health but also to shed light on the potential mechanisms by which creatine may act as a beneficial supplement, offering vascular-protective properties and promoting vascular health.

Creatine supplementation—with or without exercise and dietary interventions—can help middle-aged and older adults maintain muscle mass and strength, while also positively influencing certain health markers and cognitive function. Findings regarding cognitive function and biomarkers should be interpreted as exploratory.

A strong association has been observed between higher intramuscular creatine concentrations and lower all-cause mortality in women, with a less pronounced trend in men. Future research should investigate causality and further explore these notable sex-based differences. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/3/857 (2021)

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15502783.2026.2716273#abstract (2025)

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.70110 (2025)

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